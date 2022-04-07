MISSOULA — Jayden Gagner has already pitched more varsity innings this spring than she did last year, and the season is just over a week old.
That’s partly because the Missoula Sentinel junior has take on more of a load, along with fellow junior Rylee Crane, as the Spartans are missing two of their four pitchers. It’s also because she’s rededicated herself to pitching after considering just playing the field.
Gagner showed her pitching skills Thursday at Sentinel by throwing a complete-game, two-hitter in a 14-1 win over Missoula Big Sky. It was the first crosstown game of the season, and the Spartans (4-3) showed they're still the team to beat in town, although Big Sky (1-5) is trying to make a push to reclaim that title.
“Not going to lie, playing a crosstown team, it was for sure nerve-wracking at first, but towards the end, I finally got into the groove, getting back into it and it was fun,” Gagner said. “It’s a love-hate relationship with pitching. It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of frustration in the mind. It’s a total mind game. But it’s worth it in the end for sure.”
Gagner limited Big Sky to two hits, both singles, and two walks while facing a Big Sky team with three power bats and two second-team all-conference hitters. She struck out two batters and stranded three on base thanks in part to her defense behind her.
Big Sky’s lone run was unearned and came when Grace Hood, who singled and advanced to second on a fielder’s choice, scored on a two-base error when a throw on a possible double play rolled to the left field wall. Sentinel’s only two errors came that inning.
“I was just getting in there and throwing strikes, making it so they’re ground balls for them, easy plays for them,” Gagner said. “I just come here to pitch and have fun and I don’t get mad. It’s just kind of, ‘Ok, let’s go, next play.’ As long as I’m doing my job, I’m happy.”
Gagner’s pitching is a boost for the Spartans, who are without second-team all-conference pitcher Charlee Hoover and Amy Taylor. They’re off to a 2-0 start in Western AA conference play after they beat Kalispell Glacier, 8-0, Wednesday as Crane tossed a complete-game, three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts.
The two of them have held teams to zero runs or one run three times in seven games. They’ve allowed a team to score double-digit runs just once.
“I like to say whoever is on the mound that day is our No. 1, and those two have certainly thrown like that the last two games,” Sentinel coach Dustin Delridge said. “First-pitch strikes, their percentage has been way up there, so that helps start the at-bat off in the right direction for us. They both did that. They threw strikes. We used our defense. They were hitting their spots. When you do that, you certainly have the advantage, I think, as a pitcher.”
Sentinel tallied 14 hits, two bunt singles, two walks and four stolen bases to score 14 runs against a trio of pitcher Big Sky pitchers. The Spartans put up two runs in the second inning, six in the third inning and six in the fourth inning to put the 10-run mercy rule into effect heading into the fifth.
Cassidy Schweitzer smacked a two-run home run and had an RBI sacrifice fly. Kennedy Dypwick tagged a two-run double and had an RBI sacrifice fly. Taylor connected for a pair of RBI singles. Gagner hit an RBI single and drew a bases-loaded walk. Crane, Stella Summerfield and Kodi Fraser all had an RBI single.
Sentinel also scored on errors by Big Sky, which dropped to 1-1 in league play. The Eagles had scored a 16-5 win over Kalispell Flathead on Wednesday.
“They’re experienced, and you can’t give them extra outs, and we tended to do that,” Big Sky coach Trevor Subith said. “Just understanding the situations better and it’s a 6-1 game. Their little pitcher did a good job. I thought we just didn’t have a plan at the plate, and we let her get ahead of almost every pitcher instead of attacking the first pitch.”
