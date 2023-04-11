FLORENCE — The Florence softball team is used to having a target on its back.

The Falcons have won back-to-back State B-C crowns, four of the past five titles and played in the championship game each of the past five seasons. Their 12 state titles, all since 2000, are the most in any classification, and to add on to that, they’ll need to come together in embracing a team-first approach as they replace four key seniors.

“I think that’s the motivation: losing a lot of seniors and everyone thinking that it’s not going to be our year. We’ve been told that,” senior second baseman and pitcher Rylee Yeoman said Tuesday. “Our goal is to win state again. I think we’ve had a really good start. I think we can be really good.”

Yeoman is one of two seniors along with first baseman and pitcher Madison Potter. Both of them are in their third year starting, missing out on their freshman season because the pandemic canceled spring sports.

All they’ve known is winning state championships at the varsity level as they’ve helped the Falcons hang up two more banners on their center field fence. They see those banners every practice and home game, and they know the work that has to be put in to earn those.

“I just feel like we’re out here to play and have fun and just work as a team. I feel like that’ll get us there,” Potter said. “I think the big thing is communicating and trusting in your team, making sure you’re backing up the next girl and the next girl has got your back. You want your teammates to have trust and faith.”

The Falcons have a new battery with the departure of pitcher Kylie Kovatch and catcher Kasidy Yeoman. Kovatch, who threw nearly every pitch for Florence the past two seasons, is now playing softball at Carroll College. Yeoman is playing basketball at Montana Tech.

Maurice Craun, the head coach since 2019, is going with a pitching staff of at least five players this year and has been impressed with the defense behind them. Autumn Sutton has pitched the most innings so far, followed by Rylee Yeoman, Kenzy Pickering and Potter. Their catcher is freshman Taylor Pyette, an early standout.

“It’s a totally different team,” Craun said. “We’ll have to approach things differently than we did last year of course. I feel right now we’re a better team from a team aspect than what we were last year at this time. We relied on those seniors last year, which was great, but this year we don’t have that. We’re doing it as a team. We’re playing as a team.”

The Falcons are looking to sophomore Kaylee Crawford to replace multi-year starter Jaidyn Larson in center field. Outfielder Olivia Coulter has moved to shortstop to replace multi-year starter Kolbi Wood, who is now playing softball at Providence.

Ava Philbrick joins Sutton, Crawford and Coulter as returning starters. Elise Schneiter, Hailey Sutton and Lily Bender got varsity playing time off the bench last year.

“It’s a younger team,” Craun said. “I think when it comes to having athletes and softball players, I think it’s a good team. We’ve got a lot of good softball IQ with our players. I think we’re going to have a lot of success.”

Kovatch, Kasidy Yeoman, Larson and Wood were also the team’s four most- productive batters last season. The Falcons have got a sudden boost from freshmen Pyette and Maggie Schneiter as they’ve outscored their opponents 69-21 through five games.

Pyette is batting .846 with 10 RBIs and 10 runs scored, all team highs through the 5-0 start to the season. Maggie Schneiter matches her with 10 runs scored while hitting .571 and driving in six runners. It’s another sign of the boost from the local youth program feeding the high school.

“We have a feeder program that’s rolling,” Craun said. “Hopefully we don’t have to rebuild, we just reload. The goal is to be in the state championship every year. We try to get there. We want to set our goals really high and really reach to go there.”

Florence has beaten rival Mission-Arlee-Charlo in the state championship game each of the past two seasons. MAC lost only one senior compared to the four now gone from the Falcons.

Last year’s senior class did leave an impression on Potter about what it takes to be a leader. Craun has seen her embrace that leadership role in a vocal way.

“Just keep positive and lifting people up and being a positive leader,” Potter said. “I feel like that’s the best thing you can do, and that’s what I’ve learned. I try and help out in any way I can.”

Craun has also been impressed with Rylee Yeoman stepping up into being a senior leader. She complements Potter as the soft-spoken leader by example.

She’s looking forward to Florence’s one regular-season game against MAC later in the season. It’s possible they could meet up again at divisionals and state, both of which are in Anaconda.

“It’s important to be working hard at practice and showing the younger girls because we do have a young team this year,” Rylee Yeoman said. “Working hard at practice is what keeps a lot of us doing good. I’m excited to see where it goes.”