BUTTE — It's not often in softball that you have to race the clock, but that's the position in which the Butte Central Maroons found themselves Saturday afternoon.
Fortunately for the Maroons, shortstop Brooke Badovinac — herself an accomplished basketball player — was there to beat the buzzer.
With the allotted 90 minutes for Central's Laverne Combo Softball Invite game against Hardin nearly up, the fourth inning was going to be the final inning.
Down 6-4, the Maroons did all of their damage with two outs and the top of their lineup coming to the plate. Leadoff hitter Hattie Mehring and pitcher Sofee Thatcher each hit a single to set the scene for Badovinac.
"I was just looking for my pitch," Badovinac said.
She got it.
Badovinac turned on a pitch and sent it high and deep over left field, clearing not only the fence but also tents that were protecting spectators from the rain, but may not have fared as well against a lesser hit softball.
"I knew I had two runners on so I knew I needed to at least get a shot out to the grass so I could score two runs," Badovinac said. "Maybe a double. But a home run's even better."
In the third inning, Thatcher hit a deep drive on the same route as Badovinac's home run, but the wind kept it in play for a stand-up double.
"I think towards the end of the game you start to time (the pitcher), we started to time her," Badovinac said. "Sofee almost had one but the wind blew it back. You have to give it a lot more power so I just waited back and gave it all my power and it went over."
Just a half inning before, a Badovinac miscue led to a Hardin run. The Bulldogs leadoff hitter grounded a ball right to Badovinac, who handled it cleanly but then threw it over Maggie Stimatz' glove at first base, allowing the runner to advance to second. After a wild pitch moved the Bulldog to third she was able to score easily on a line drive single to center, bumping Hardin's lead to 6-4.
With one swing, Badovinac was able to make up for her error and then some.
"Yeah, I had to get it back," she said. "I messed up on that throw. Should have been an easy out but I came back at the end."
Central had to come back from down 5-1 to allow for the chance of late-game heroics.
Thatcher's double to lead off the bottom of the third, followed by a Badovinac single up the middle started a Maroons rally. Keeley hit a hard grounder to third and Badovinac's speed forced a rushed throw to second that ended up in the outfield, allowing both Thatcher and Badovinac to score and Keeley to advance to third. Jaeden Berger drove Keeley home on a bunt single to end the third inning down one, just as Central had entered it.
Hardin scored three in the top of the inning with two outs, the bases loaded and nary an RBI. A wild pitch scored the Bulldogs' first run and a grounder that was fielded by Badovinac and tossed to third base for the force out was dropped, allowing two more runs in.
Thatcher loaded the bases on two walks and a line-drive double to left field. She wasn't dominant in the circle but did enough to win as she continues to regain her form.
"She walked a few, but she's getting stronger," said Central head coach and Sofee's father, Chunky Thatcher. "She's been back a week? Ten days? We gotta have her right now."
Sofee Thatcher missed three weeks during the season with a knee injury.
The Maroons cut Hardin's 2-0 lead in half in the bottom of the second. An infield single by Renee Creekmore advanced Brenna Foley, who hit a one-out single, to second. Foley took off for third on a passed ball and then turned home when the catcher's throw to third was off the mark.
Stimatz' laid down a sacrifice bunt in the second inning in addition to Keeley's RBI bunt in the third. It's a strategy Chunky Thatcher has been trying as he looks to get production out of his entire lineup.
"They're starting to get it," Chunky Thatcher said of the small-ball scheme.
Hardin scored two in the second, three in the third and one in the sixth.
Central lost 15-0 to Frenchtown in Friday night's second conference game. It was a game the Maroons would have loved to win, but weren't counting on in their fight for a state berth.
The Maroons beat Park 6-3 in the late-afternoon game behind Mehring's steady performance in the circle to finish 3-1 at their home tourney.
Dillon lost both its non-conference games Saturday to finish 1-3 at the tournament, but head coach Andrea Schurg said she likes how her team is playing heading into an important final week of the regular season.
"We did talk to the girls about the games coming up (in the tournament) and how they could use these to practice those things that we've been working on. Like backing each other up in the outfield, and talking, and being aggressive at the plate and working on baserunning and getting good jumps," Schurg said. "And that's what we did."
Polson beat Dillon 13-2 Saturday afternoon and Libby won 11-3 in Dillon's morning game.
Abbi Brevig hit a solo home run, her fourth of the season, to lead off the top of the fourth inning against Libby. She finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Tyler Gibson led off the second with a single for Dillon's only other hit of the morning.
Adyson Creighton led off the top of the fourth against Polson with a solo home run. Emily Brevig, Abbi Brevig and Kinzy Creighton all singled against the Pirates. Gibson scored on Abbi Brevig's single in the third inning.
The Beavers were shorthanded on Saturday, losing a handful of players to prom and other personal obligations.
"I was proud of how we did with missing a couple of key players," Schurg said.
The Beavers host Corvallis at 4 p.m. on Thursday and then finish their conference schedule with a home game against Hamilton at noon on Saturday. To make state Dillon needs to win both of its remaining games and Butte Central needs to lose against East Helena on Tuesday and beat Stevensville on Friday starting at 4 p.m. in Butte.
"We'll do everything we can to prepare the best we can and give it all we got," Schurg said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.