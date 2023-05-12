HELENA — The feeling of a barreled-up ball leaving a bat is an unmistakable sensation.

It might be one of the best feelings a person can experience.

“You can feel the exact time when it goes,” Helena High junior Kylee Gardipee said. “The best part is when you’re coming around [the bases] and you can see all your team waiting for you at the plate.”

For Helena High’s softball team, a squad that enters Saturday’s crosstown battle 14-1 and a half-game behind first-place Kalispell Glacier in the Western AA, feel is one of the many important pieces in a swing that produces consistently hard-hit balls.

Hitting is an art – Bengals head coach Ryan Schulte is quick to admit that – something that takes repetition and reinforcement to hone the physical and mental aspects.

Heading into crosstown, seniors Kendall Klemp and Brooke Richardson, as well as Gardipee, have all produced multi-home run games. Klemp and Richardson have each done it twice this season.

Their swings are all different.

That’s where feel – and knowing what feeling produces solid contact – comes into play.

“We try to get them to be consistent in that feel,” Schulte said. He added that results follow when that is achieved.

Richardson, who not only leads the team with six home runs but also has as many extra-base hits as singles (9), really tries to feel her belly button and hips turn as she swings.

When her hands beat her hips around, Richardson said, she has a tendency to get jammed.

Klemp, a .538 hitter with 11 extra-base hits, has yet to strike out in 60 plate appearances.

Dropping her hands too much is something she’s battled this season, along with maintaining a slow heart beat at the plate.

“I’m really just trying to slow myself down, because sometimes I get really anxious at the plate,” Klemp said. “I know my best swings are when I’m relaxed.”

Gardipee feels the power her legs generate as she swings but she’s worked on connecting that with her eyes and driving through the center of the softball. Gardipee is slugging .868 in 47 plate appearances this season. Her two-home run game came on April 29 against Missoula Big Sky.

Just about every batter’s preferred area of attack is different (desired pitch type and location), so having eye discipline is crucial, too.

The Bengals instill that discipline with cage work at practice, where players identify hittable pitches based upon a predetermined count.

Richardson, whose first year with the Bengals was her sophomore campaign, said she didn’t start hitting home runs until she joined Helena High’s team, adding there is a little bit of magic in the way the coaches teach hitting and prepare players through off-season workouts.

Home runs aren’t the be all end all, of course, and while the Bengals have excelled in the long ball department for the last several years – hitting 22 in 15 games this season alone – that’s not what’s proven to be the biggest difference-maker for Helena High in 2023.

Schulte pointed to the mental side of hitting – having a plan, changing an approach based on count, and having confidence – as equally important, if not more critical, in succeeding.

The x-factor in that is grit, determination, and an ability to be clutch in a game’s toughest moments.

Through 15 games, the Bengals are clutching up, producing a .355 batting average with runners in scoring position and 55 two-out RBI (43.7 percent of team’s total RBI).

Klemp is currently hitting .500 with runners in scoring position.

“Schulte’s saying is, ‘you can run away from the pressure, or embrace it,’” Klemp said. “I think a lot of us have taken that ‘embrace the pressure’ to heart, and we really just want to do good for the rest of our team.”

“It’s not an individual game, at all, we just wanna help our team succeed.”

Klemp leads the team with 11 two-out RBI, while Richardson and senior Kalley May are tied with 10 apiece.

“This group has a tendency, right now, to rise in tough moments,” Schulte said.

“From a mindset [standpoint], what they’ve impressed me with most is their ability to hit the ball hard when we really need it – those timely hits. I think that speaks to their mental discipline, their focus, and their grit.”

As a team, the Bengals are slashing .358/.439/.587/1.026.

Hitting really has been contagious for a team that’s scored double-digit runs seven times this season.

Mechanics, mental approach, outright skill level, and off-season preparation play a role, but as Schulte pointed out, no Bengal feels undue pressure to be a hero at the plate.

An off day for a key contributor is often a green light for a role player or someone who’s been struggling to get the big hit that can lead to victory.

A perfect example of that occurred last Saturday in the Bengals’ walk-off over Glacier.

“Whenever we’re not hitting good, the rest of our team picks us up,” Richardson said. “It takes a lot of pressure off us to feel like we don’t have to hit home runs every time to win games, because we have our team there.”

Schulte said the team’s overall success, which has the Bengals in position to potentially be a No. 1 seed at state, is centered on player buy-in to getting better at every single practice. It’s a question coaches encounter every off-season, and only the special teams truly immerse themselves in that struggle.

“I tell the seniors when we start the year, ‘we’re gonna go in the direction you take us,’” Schulte said. “The wins have always been fun, but the process has been so fun…

“That’s what I’ve really enjoyed with this group is their ability – even when they’re getting their butts chewed in practice, they’re still enjoying it.”

“The seniors have walked us down this path every single day of getting better, challenging each other, and supporting each other.”

The Bengals, a team that’s felt the ball release from the bat’s sweet spot time and time again this season, have a chance to sweep the regular-season crosstown series on Saturday at 1 p.m.