MILES CITY — Belgrade pitcher and shortstop Hazel Eaton has committed to play softball for Miles Community College, the school announced Monday.

Eaton, who was all-conference in volleyball and also played basketball, had two hits as the Panthers' defeated Polson 11-1 in May to complete a 23-0 state-championship season in their final year in Class A. It was Belgrade's third consecutive state title.

"I choose MCC because it's close to home. I also loved how the campus is small and how everybody is so nice," Eaton said in a statement from MCC. "Being a part of a team that treats each other as a family is probably the number one reason why I decided to go to Miles Community College. I am looking forward to being part of a team that's my family away from home."

