BELGRADE -- Joey Roberts will be taking the powerhouse Belgrade softball program on its maiden Class AA voyage in the spring.
Roberts, an assistant coach, has been selected to succeed Andrea Folkman as head coach of the three-time defending Class A champions, the Belgrade News reported Friday.
"Bringing Joey on seemed to be the right thing," Belgrade activities director Rick Phillips told News sports editor Dan Chesnet. "He was Andrea's right-hand man last year. Really worked hard in the program."
Folkman is moving to Utah with her husband, the paper reported.
Roberts has been an assistant for all three of the Panthers' state titles.
"I feel ecstatic about it," he told the News. "I'm really excited about the group of girls and coaches that we have and the way that Belgrade softball as a whole is trending."
Belgrade has lost three games in three years, all to Class AA competition. In addition to the three state crowns, the Panthers finished second four times and third twice.
