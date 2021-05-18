BELGRADE — The Belgrade Panthers, in their first season in Class AA for softball, qualified for next weekend’s state tournament along with Billings West, Billings Senior and Great Falls Tuesday at the Eastern AA Divisional.

The Panthers will play West for the divisional title Wednesday at 10 a.m. Senior and Great Falls will play for third and fourth place at 10 a.m.

Belgrade defeated Senior 5-4 in one semifinal and West topped Great Falls 9-6 in the other. Senior then defeated Great Falls CMR 6-1 in a loser-out game and Great Falls rebounded to eliminate Billings Skyview 13-12.

Bozeman and Bozeman Gallatin both went 0-2 in the tourney.

Belgrade was re-classified from Class A for the 2019-20 school year, but the softball season was wiped out last spring due to COVID-19.

This year’s divisional was scheduled for Thursday and Friday, but was moved ahead two days to avoid predicted rain for the weekend.

