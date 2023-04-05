EAST HELENA — For the first time as a varsity program, the Vigilantes’ softball team is 1-0 after beating Dillon 11-5 on a blustery Wednesday afternoon.

Aspects East Helena focused on following an initial introduction to varsity competition – namely hitting, more aggressive base running and communication – showed immediate improvement in the form of two, five-run innings, multiple extra bases taken, and at least one bunt play that required the second baseman to cover first.

“That feels really good,” Vigilantes head coach Megan Surginer said of the win. “I think it’s the payoff of hard work and practice. Our young kids are coming out to play, so that’s nice to see.”

“Belle [Surginer] pitched a stellar game with an awesome catcher behind her and the field came to back her up.”

Belle’s fingerprints were indeed all over East Helena’s victory.

She struck out 14 batters in the circle – pitching a complete game – and cracked two run-scoring doubles at the plate.

Her second two-bagger, a laser beam just inside the third-base foul line, plated three runs in the fifth and extended the Vigilantes’ advantage to 10-3.

“It did break the game open for us,” Megan said. “She was a smart hitter today, waited for her pitch and capitalized on it.”

In response to a pair of Dillon runs in the first – scored without the aid of a hit – East Helena hung a five-spot in the home half.

Belle’s double opened the scoring, while singles from senior Kelcie Sargent and freshman Lauren Betz also scored runs.

It was Sargent’s one-out single in the fifth inning that kicked off East Helena’s game-breaking frame.

“It feels great, especially after our start last year…We learned a lot, but this year, it’s nice to start out on a win. I hope we can keep it up,” Belle said.

“I think that we’ve been putting in a lot of work focusing on our mechanics with hitting – we’ve been doing a bunch of hitting drills. Standing up there at the plate, two outs, bases juiced, I really just tried not to think about it too much. Cleared my head and thought, ‘if it comes to me, I’ll hit it.’”

Dillon’s Emily Brevig cleared the bases with her own run-scoring extra-base hit as a last gasp for the Beavers in the seventh.

Belle, after walking and hitting a batter and allowing them to score on a wild pitch and passed ball in the first, settled in throughout the middle innings.

She rebounded to strike out three in that same first inning before recording six consecutive outs via the strikeout in the third and fourth.

Belle wiggled out of a first and third two-out situation in the third inning when the score was still 5-3. Her defense picked her up in the sixth to keep Dillon off the board following back-to-back two-out singles, and it was centerfielder Nieva Sobrepena-George who squeezed the final out.

“I have some coping mechanisms that help me calm down a little bit – me and my infield talk,” Belle said of her performance in the circle. “They kept me up, they had my back, and I just trusted in my fielders to help me finish it out.”

With another item checked off the to-do list of a varsity team (season-opening win), East Helena would love nothing more than to enjoy a winning season.

The Vigilantes have a solid chance to build upon Wednesday’s achievement with two more home games before hitting the road to Stevensville next week.

“It would be great to go out like that,” Belle said, regarding the idea of a winning season. “Ultimately, if we do or don’t, it’s my last season and I’m just hoping to have some fun.”