BILLINGS — The winter storm that strolled across the area early last week pretty much shut down high school spring sports for six days or so.
Tuesday provided a bit of a respite, though a steady, sometimes gusting wind blowing from third base to first base at the Ben Steele Middle School softball field provided for a couple of circus moments for Billings Central and Laurel.
Windy and chilly though it was, it wasn’t snow.
“It wasn’t bad, honestly,” Central pitcher Peyton Whitehead shrugged after leading the Rams to a 7-3 victory over the Locomotives. “The wind kind of knocked me over a little bit, but I just kind of blocked it out.”
Pop-ups left infielders scrambling, hard drives to left field were knocked down, and fly balls to right field were often pushed foul. In the end, it was the Rams who were left standing for a win that Whitehead said was Central’s first in six years over Laurel.
“The elements were pretty miserable,” Central coach Coleman Rockwell said. “Balls in the air were all over the place. But the girls did a good job of reading it and making adjustments, for sure.”
Momentum building
The Rams had gone six years without a Class A state tournament appearance before they broke that drought last season.
Though Central didn’t win any tournament hardware, the two victories the Rams did achieve had some carryover. Rockwell said his players went back to work right after state.
“It wasn’t because of me, they were doing a lot by themselves,” he said. “They were talking, they were working, and they just want it this year. They’re just high-energy kids, and this is kind of the fruits of their labor.”
The Rams improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Southeast A with the win. When the Locomotives scored a first-inning run, it was the first allowed by Central this season, according to Whitehead and Rockwell.
“Making it to state was a very meaningful thing for us last year, because we weren’t the best team in the world,” Whitehead said. “But I really have the confidence that we could even win state this year.”
Uncharacteristic Locomotives
Laurel has those same state title hopes. The Locomotives finished third a year ago, and have a good portion of their roster back.
Tuesday, though, wasn’t what the Locomotives had in mind. And it didn’t get off to a good start when the bus company initially sent its driver out to Lockwood instead of Laurel. That meant the Locomotives didn’t arrive to the field until 15 minutes before game time, and even though they had time to warm up, things still felt a bit rushed.
Still, no excuses, said coach Aleesa Olsen. Tuesday was just the second game of the season for Laurel, and it kind of looked that way when the Locomotives threw the ball around the infield as the Rams applied the pressure with bunts and double steals.
“I expect us to return to state and I expect us to do no worse than third like we were last year,” Olsen said. “That is my expectation and I know that’s the girls’ expectation. We’ve got four seniors, and three of them have signed to go play college softball. The fourth could have, but she’s choosing to go into nursing.
“I know these girls want to win a state championship and they have all the abilities to do so. It’s just a matter of getting reps.”
Numbers game
Central’s Whitehead allowed five hits and struck out five. Laurel's Ella Crookston allowed eight hits and walked one, but six errors compounded her problems and led to four unearned runs. … Rams shortstop Genevieve Hastings hit probably the hardest ball of the day, a screamer to left field. On a calm day it was likely an easy home run, but the wind kept it in play and the ball hit off the top of the fence for a double. … Whitehead, Krista Gauslow, and Winter Johnson all had two hits for the Rams.
