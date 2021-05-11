BILLINGS — Billings Senior was in need of an icebreaker and, truth be told, Darby Mayo could have used one, too.
Mayo took care of both with one swing Tuesday. Her second-inning home run spurred the Broncs to a six-run lead, and they eventually held on for an 8-6 Eastern AA softball win over Billings West at Central Park.
The victory came on the heels of the Broncs’ first league losses of the season after they dropped a pair of games to the Bison in Great Falls on Saturday. The win also cemented the top seed for the Broncs (15-4, 11-2) for the upcoming Eastern AA divisional, which will be held in Belgrade.
“It was definitely a nice bounce-back,” Senior coach Lisa Shulund said. “We have a young team, we’re not really a veteran squad — which, I guess, nobody is this year — but it was nice to see them come back and put it together and come up with a good win.”
Tuesday’s game was a rematch of an earlier meeting between two of the better pitchers in the league. The first time these teams met, Senior’s Kennedy Venner and West’s Alison Eldridge combined for 27 strikeouts in a 4-3 Senior win.
That’s why Mayo’s early blow was so important. For the Broncs, and for her. Normally a slap hitter, Mayo typically squares up in a bunting position in the batter’s box, waggling the bat up and down as the pitcher winds up.
Then, as the pitch comes in, she pulls the bat back and swings. This time the ball kept carrying for a two-run lead in the second inning, and Mayo, whose average sat at .167 after the game, was as surprised as anyone.
“I was definitely not expecting it,” she said. “But I’m super happy it happened. I was rounding first, watching (the ball) and then I saw it go over. I was just happy.”
Kara Conway went 3 for 3 with a two-run double, and Dacee Zent added a two-run homer, her seventh of the season, for the Broncs.
Venner wasn’t as sharp as the first time against West when she struck out 17, but she still managed to hit double digits with 10 strikeouts. After West touched her for four runs in the top of the sixth, she finally got the final out.
Lauren Blaschak and Emma Balsam hit homers and Morgan Stoppel had a two-run double for West (11-4, 7-4), which will play five games in the next four days, including trips to Bozeman and Belgrade on consecutive days Wednesday and Thursday.
“It was there to win, for both sides, and they came out on top,” Bears coach Preston Sanders said. “Hopefully we can see them again in the divisional. I told the girls in the huddle you have to go on to the next one. We have to finish the season strong.”
Photos: Billings West and Billings Senior softball teams face off
