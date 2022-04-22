GREAT FALLS – Billings West and Billings Senior rolled into damp and chilly Multi-Sports Complex with unbeaten softball records Friday afternoon, and the Magic City powerhouses kept their perfect seasons alive with impressive performances.
The Senior Broncs limited Great Falls CMR to four base hits as they edged the Rustlers 3-1 in a pitchers’ duel. Coach Lisa Shulund’s Broncs improved to 4-0 in Eastern AA play, 10-0 overall. For CMR, it was the first loss in four Eastern AA clashes; the Rustlers are 5-2 in all games.
Meanwhile, the West Bears were showing off their finesse and their vaunted power as they pummeled Great Falls 14-0 for their fourth straight league triumph; they are 9-0 overall. The Bison fell to 1-3 in conference, 3-4 overall.
The teams switch opponents for Saturday’s games, slated to start at noon.
Billings West 14, Great Falls 0
Junior right-hander Brooklyn Thompson twirled a no-hitter for coach Preston Sanders, narrowly missing a perfect game. Bison senior Ashyln Jones reached on an infield error in the seventh inning to ruin the perfecto.
But Thompson had to share the honors with sluggers Marleigh Nieto and Camden Susott, who combined for six hits, four homers and 19 total bases in the romp. All those extra-base hits came in the first four innings against GFH junior Tennyson Ehnes, who pitched effectively before her defense let her down in the last two innings.
The HRS were No. 8 and 9 this spring for Nieto, who is batting well over .700.
Billings Senior 3, Great Falls CMR 1
The Broncs scored twice in the first inning on only one base hot, and added another run in the second. That was all the support Senior pitchers Riley Tryan and Kennedy Venner needed.
Tryan, a freshman right-hander, hurled the first five innings and yielded only a solo homer to Maddy Hamma.
Venner, regarded as Montana’s top prep pitcher, hurled the last two frames to earn the save. She struck out Hamma with a runner on third base to end the game.
CMR pitcher Brie Ginnaty allowed only three hits, two to Viennah Meyer. The Broncs used sharp baserunning to score their three early runs.
Sarah Faulk had two hits for Russell and all-state shortstop Loren Lindseth managed an infield single off Venner.
