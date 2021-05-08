GREAT FALLS — Alex Bloomgren hit a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to lift Great Falls past Billings Senior 5-2 in the first game of an Eastern AA softball doubleheader and overshadow 33 combined strikeouts by the game’s pitchers.

Senior’s Kennedy Venner struck out 20 batters. Morgan Sunchild, who also homered for the Bison, struck out 13. Venner threw 136 pitches, 92 of them for strikes, while Sunchild threw 96 strikes out of her 134 pitches. Venner has struck out 179 batters in 89.1 innings pitched.

Sunchild didn’t allow a run after the third inning.

In the second game, a 15-12 Bison win, Bloomgren drove in four runs and Dani Senger and Tehneson Ehnes hit homers.

Senior’s Dacee Zent homered twice and drove in seven runs.

The second game was called after five innings due to unplayable field conditions after it rained off and on. The losses were the first in league play for Senior (14-4, 10-2), while Great Falls moved to 12-5 and 8-4.

