Billings Skyview vs. Billings Senior

Billings Senior's Kennedy Venner gets ready to throw a pitch against Billings Skyview in this file photo from May 13, 2021. On Friday, Venner threw a five-inning perfect game against Bozeman Gallatin.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Billings Senior’s Kennedy Venner threw a five-inning perfect game Friday at Central Park, leading the Broncs to an 11-0 Eastern AA softball win over Bozeman Gallatin.

Octavia Meyer, Viennah Meyer and Darby Mayo all homered for the Broncs (7-0), who provided more than enough offense for Venner.

Venner struck out 13 of the 15 batters she faced, throwing 43 of her 58 pitches for strikes. Gallatin’s other two outs were foul pop ups caught by catcher Hollis Baker.

The game was called after 4 ½ innings due to the mercy rule.

Venner dropped her ERA to 0.35 with the win. In 20 innings pitched this season, Venner has allowed four hits, one run and has struck out 43 batters.

