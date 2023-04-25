BILLINGS — A previously rescheduled softball game between Billings Skyview and Bozeman Gallatin slated to be played next week is being shifted again to later in the week, per an email Tuesday morning from School District 2 activities and athletics director Mark Wahl.

A game scheduled between the two schools for May 2 at Skyview (after originally being scheduled April 13 before being postponed due to weather) is being moved to May 4 as Gallatin's coach is unable to participate May 2 due to a work conflict, per Wahl's email.

As the Raptors and Falcons were normally scheduled to play May 4 at Gallatin, as well, the May 2 rescheduling means that the meeting will turn into a doubleheader at Skyview. Game times for the twin bill are scheduled for 3 and 5 p.m.