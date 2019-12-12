BILLINGS — Billings Skyview senior Klaire Morris has signed with the Williston State Tetons for softball, the Skyview softball program announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

The outfielder batted .275 (11 for 40) with a home run, 10 RBIs and eight stolen bases last season for the Falcons.

Williston State is a two-year college in North Dakota.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments