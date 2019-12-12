BILLINGS — Billings Skyview senior Klaire Morris has signed with the Williston State Tetons for softball, the Skyview softball program announced via Twitter on Wednesday.
Congratulations to Klaire Morris on signing with Williston State to continue her softball and academic career! Great work Klaire!!! #mtscores pic.twitter.com/t7vrHPfk6N— Skyview Softball (@SkyviewFast) December 12, 2019
The outfielder batted .275 (11 for 40) with a home run, 10 RBIs and eight stolen bases last season for the Falcons.
Williston State is a two-year college in North Dakota.
