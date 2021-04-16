BILLINGS — COVID-19 has caused Billings Skyview to postpone its next three softball games, Billings Public Schools activities director Mark Wahl announced Friday.
In an email, Wahl wrote that all of Skyview's "players and coaches will be quarantined until next Wednesday, April 21." He did not specify how many COVID cases, if any, were detected within the program.
The Falcons (3-1) were scheduled to play at Great Falls CMR at noon Saturday and at Great Falls at 2 p.m. the same day. They were also going to be the away team on Tuesday against Billings Senior. Wahl did not say when those Eastern AA games will be made up.
Skyview plans to return to play on Thursday at Belgrade, Wahl wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.