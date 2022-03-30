The 2022 high school softball season started one day later than expected for Helena High and Capital but each squad opened the season with back-to-back nonconference games Wednesday against Billings Senior and Billings West.
Senior and West won all four games in Helena and here’s a recap from the opening day of local high school softball.
Billings West 14, Helena High 5
Ashley Wik homered twice and her teammate Marleigh Nieto also went yard for Billings West as the Golden Bears defeated Helena High 14-5 in the season opener for both teams.
Brooke Thompson got the win for West after allowing five runs and striking out six batters in six innings of work. Helena’s Faith Howard was hit with the loss after surrendering three runs on four hits in three innings of work. She also struck out four.
West opened the game with an early barrage of runs and led 8-0 after the top of the second before Helena got on the board with a home run from Kendall Klemp who drove in two runs in the loss for the Bengals.
Helena trimmed the lead to 8-3 in the bottom of the third, but Wik followed that up with her second home run of the game in the top of the fourth to spark a three-run inning. West added runs in the sixth and seventh innings too.
In addition to getting the win on the mound for West, Thompson also went 3-for-3 at the plate with RBI. Nieto and Wik each had two runs and four RBI. Madi Lamping and Ashlyn Lamping both had two hits to lead the way for Helena. Klemp had two RBI and Makenna Campbell matched that by notching a hit and driving in two runs.
Billings Senior 3, Helena 0
In their second game of the day at Mihelish Field, the Helena High softball team welcomed Billings Senior and star pitcher Kennedy Venner.
Venner, who signed to pitch at Carroll College in the future, held the Bruins to one hit in a complete-game victory and pulled the same feat against the Bengals, striking out 13 and allowing just one hit in a 3-0 win for the Broncs.
“She’s been the best around,” Helena head coach Ryan Schulte said of Venner. “And she continues to demonstrate why she’s very, very good. I’m just glad that we saw it right now because it’s a great opportunity for us to move forward and get better. We just need to make some adjustments earlier.”
Yet, facing one of the best pitchers in the state, Helena’s Faith Hill more than held her own and gave up just three runs in seven innings of work. She also struck out five and walked just one.
“We are young in the circle and we have a pitcher out right now,” Schulte said. “We needed to be a little better, but I thought we were poised and we got better throughout the day. The body language was good and that’s the one thing we knew going in.”
Madi Ban broke the stalemate in the top of the fifth, which put the Broncs in front 1-0. They added two insurance runs in the seventh and closed things out after allowing a baserunner in the bottom of the seventh.
Senior (2-0) got two hits and an RBI from Ban, as well as Kendal Sides in the win. Campbell was one of just two baserunners for the Bengals. She got a base hit. Madi Lamping also drew a walk but the Bengals weren’t able to advance a runner past first base.
“It’s nice, just to be back and to know that the field has my back,” Venner said. “It’s really exciting and just feels good to be back at it.”
Billings Senior 4, Helena Capital 1
Kennedy Venner likes pitching in Helena, and on Wednesday, in Billings Senior’s 4-1 season-opening win over Capital, she proved that.
The Broncs senior and Carroll College softball signee mowed down Bruins batters on her way to a complete game performance that included 14 strikeouts.
“Kennedy does a great job,” Senior head coach Lisa Shulund said. “She’s a hard worker and she’s really focused. Obviously she can make the ball move and throws hard. We’re lucky to have her…Honestly I felt like almost everything was working [today]. She was pretty on…She throws hard and can hit her spots. She stays focused. Even that home run – that was a great hit – but she comes back and she puts it back together and gets focused and buckles down.”
Anna Cockhill was the lone Capital hitter to square a Venner pitch up all game. She took a two-out, two-strike offering deep to left-center field in the third inning, breaking a streak of four-straight punch outs for Venner and halving Senior’s two-run advantage.
The flame-throwing senior responded, however, striking out the next batter to end the frame and two more in the fourth.
“I just felt loose,” Venner said. “I knew it was the first game of the season so I could just try everything and if it didn’t work, I could turn to something else. It was pretty exciting just to get out on the mound and finally play again.”
Senior got on the board in the top half of the third when Isabelle Dillon plated a run with a ground ball single. She later scored on a wild pitch. The Broncs scored two more in the sixth inning courtesy of an Octavia Meyer run-scoring extra-base hit and Capital error on a throw-down attempt.
“We tried to capitalize on those errors,” Shulund said. “I felt like we were fairly aggressive on the bases, which was helpful, we have some speed this year. It’s nice to have that.”
Capital attempted to rally, moving a runner into scoring position in the home half of the sixth. Venner ended that frame with her 13th strikeout of the game, and after the Bruins advanced a runner to third in the seventh, the senior escaped again thanks to a punch out and line-out.
“I just know that I have trust in my team and that I can be confident and throw whatever I need to because my team is always there behind me to make the play,” Venner said.
Venner, who paced Class AA with a 1.55 ERA and 271 strikeouts a season ago and logged double digit strikeouts in two-thirds of her starts last season, is off and running in what has the makings of a special senior campaign.
Following a 13-strikeout performance in a 3-0 win over the Bengals that capped Senior’s Wednesday double dip against Helena teams, Venner left the city of her future collegiate team with 27 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched.
Not a bad way to begin a season.
“I like it here a lot,” Venner said of Helena.
Billings West 12, Helena Capital 1
The Golden Bears got the bats started early and never relented in a five-inning run-ruling of Capital on Wednesday afternoon.
West’s Avery Martin was 4-for-4 with four RBI in the victory. She homered twice and drove in the all-important run that gave the Golden Bears a 10-run advantage in the fifth.
“She’s a senior and a leader,” West head coach Preston Sanders said. “She’s been good since she was a freshman. She expects it of herself. Like I always tell them, I expect the best from them and they gotta demand the best from themselves, and she does. She demands everything from herself and from her teammates.”
Martin was the second West player to homer twice on Wednesday. Ashley Wik drove two balls over the fence earlier in the day against Helena High as West totaled six home runs as a team in its two season-opening contests.
“We’ve just really been preaching to them about going up [to the plate] and dictating what happens,” Sanders said. “You pick the pitch you want to hit and drive it. They worked out hard in the off-season, they’re strong. They’re just good athletes, good young ladies.”
Martin uncorked a two-run shot in the first inning and gave West a 4-0 lead with a solo blast in the third. Her second long-ball of the game came on the first pitch of the at-bat and of the inning and cleared the left-center field fence against a healthy wind.
“The first one, I was just really excited,” Martin said of her home runs. “The first one of the season, it’s really nice to kinda shake off the rust. Then, when the second one came, I was just overjoyed…I was not expecting to [homer on the first pitch]. I was just looking for that good pitch, my pitch. I wanted that one.”
Capital clawed a run back in the third on a Taylor Sayers RBI single, but three runs would be as close as the Bruins would get.
West added four runs each in the fourth and fifth innings, with the big blast coming in the form of a three-run home run off the bat of Mya Boos in the fourth that made it 8-1 in favor of the Golden Bears.
Wik added a run-scoring hit, while Martin and Boos established the 10-run lead with RBI knocks of their own. Camden Susott worked around a one-out double to hold Capital in the fifth, capping her complete game with a strikeout, her eighth of the contest.
“I learned they can play together because [the team] is junior-heavy,” Sanders said of his team. “Graduated a lot of seniors last year, so seeing them play together, I learned they can do that. The ones who kinda struggled at the plate, they played well in the field. They pulled together, but winning does that. So we’ll see what happens [if] we have some problems down the road.”
Capital plated just two total runs in two games on Wednesday and head into Saturday’s games against Belgrade and Gallatin looking for its first victory of the young season.
“It’s not quite the start that I wanted,” Capital head coach Mike Miller said. “I still have a lot of belief in these girls. I still think we’re gonna be good. I thought that our experience from last year would help us and carry over just a little bit. We made some careless mistakes in the field, didn’t really adjust as much as I’d like [to see] at the plate…It wasn’t all bad. I still think that we’re gonna be very good. We just got some things we’ve gotta clean up.”
West, on the other hand, scored a combined 26 runs in wins over Helena and Capital on Wednesday.
“I think this is a good showing of what we’re capable of and what we plan to do in the games to come,” Martin said.
