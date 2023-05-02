GREAT FALLS — Billings West had a golden opportunity to separate itself from two other Eastern AA softball contenders Tuesday afternoon, and that’s exactly what the Golden Bears did.

Coach Preston Sanders’ undefeated ballclub trounced Great Falls High 9-3 in their first game at Multi-Sports Complex, then rallied to defeat Great Falls CMR 8-5 on a warm and breezy afternoon.

Two road losses would have left the Bears 6-2 in league play and tied for second place in Eastern AA standings. But the impressive sweep moved West to 8-0 in conference action, 10-0 overall, well ahead of Great Falls High (6-3) and CMR (5-3), as well as Belgrade (3-1) and Billings Senior (5-2) in league standings.

“It’s always nice to win two games and build on your lead,” said Sanders. “Our goal is always to win the conference and grab the No. 1 seed for the state tournament.”

The Bears combined their trademark power with solid pitching in the key sweep. The Bears’ defense was a little shaky at times, but the team came through in the clutch.

Even though West’s margins of victory were similar Tuesday, the games were markedly different.

In the opener against the Bison, the Bears built a 7-0 lead after three trips to the plate, due mostly to a three-run homer in the first inning by Lileigh Nieto and a two-run jack in the third by Cam Susott. Koral Perez added a solo homer in the fifth against veteran GFH right-hander Tehneson Ehnes.

“Tennie didn’t have her best stuff today,” said Bison coach Don Meierholff. “She had it last weekend but today she left too many pitches in the middle of the plate, and you can’t do that against West.”

The Bison lost 5-3 to West last week in Billings, but this game got away from them early. Susott was effective on the mound as well for West, giving up eight hits and striking out six batters. Alex Bloomgren had three hits to lead the Bison.

The Bears had to work a lot harder to win their second contest. Mya Boos ripped the second pitch of the game over the fence for an early 1-0 lead, but the Bears found themselves trailing 4-3 after four innings as CMR pitcher Brie Ginnaty threw the ball well and helped her own cause with a two-run homer in the third frame.

But West responded with three runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to grab an 8-4 lead. A pair of windblown infield singles aided the West rally in the fifth, and Laney Fuller ripped a key two-run single to cap the rally.

In the sixth, a sacrifice fly Susott and a single by Nieto plated the last two runs.

Susott relieved starting pitcher Giada Giosio in the sixth inning and earned the save, striking out three batters in the seventh.

“That’s only the second time this season we’ve used two pitchers in a game,” said Sanders. “Usually the starter finishes.”

Despite the loss, CMR coach Alex Lowry was pleased with her team’s competitive spirit.

“I was super proud of Brie ... She gave up a home to the first batter but no more after that," Lowry said, adding, “We also had good at-bats most of the game, but we just left too many runners on base."

All three schools have key conference games coming up this week. CMR is home Thursday against Belgrade, then the Rustlers play at West on Saturday. Belgrade also is in Great Falls Saturday afternoon.

“We have to beat Belgrade. That’s all we’re aiming for,” said Lowry.

“We’ve got some things to fix, but we can fix them,” said Meierhoff.