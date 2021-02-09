BILLINGS — Chloe Nelson of Billings West has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Southern Virginia University.
Nelson and the Golden Bears announced her signing on the team’s Twitter page on Tuesday.
As a sophomore outfielder in 2019, Nelson batted .339 with four doubles and 15 RBIs in 19 games for West. There was no spring season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SVU is an NCAA Division III program located in Buena Vista, Virginia. The Knights compete in the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference. The Knights went 2-10 last spring in an abbreviated schedule before their season was canceled, as well.
Chloe Nelson making it official signing with Southern Virginia. @bwhnation pic.twitter.com/Oe6JrLR4TC— BWestSoftball (@BWestSoftball1) February 10, 2021
