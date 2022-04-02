BUTTE — Tehneson Ehnes hurled a complete game and slugged a two-run home run to help Great Falls wallop the Bulldogs 19-4 for a five-inning run-rule victory Saturday afternoon at Stodden Park.
"They're a great team; tip your cap to them," said Butte coach Ryan Stosich. "You can't make the mistakes we made and expect to compete with them. What it comes down to is we've got to get better in all three phases. That starts in the circle. Secondly, with defense, and hitting."
In sub-40 degree temperatures with off-and-on sleet and wind whipping up, Ehnes is probably the last pitcher you'd want to face. Her hard drop ball missed barrels for much of the game. Ehnes didn't record many strikeouts, but she did pitch to soft contact via jam-shots and balls off the end of the bat.
"It's not all that fast but it's a good, hard drop," said Bison coach Don Meierhoff. "In this kind of game, especially when it's cold, hitters' hands are so sore and everything. But she came out throwing real well."
Butte's Rian Ferriter was able to barrel one up against Ehnes as the Bulldogs junior belted a home run in the bottom of the fifth.
"That home run was (Ehnes') fault," Meierhoff said with a laugh. "I called a pitch, she shook me off, I called another one and it went out of the park. That's a little learning experience for her."
Great Falls scored the games first six runs, two of which came on Ehnes' homer.
Kodie Hoagland got the Bulldogs on the board in the bottom of the second. Her second infield single of the game scored Bryn Godbout, who doubled to lead off the inning, from third.
After a couple quiet half innings, the Bison continued their onslaught with five runs in the fourth to make it 11-1.
The Bulldogs got one back in the bottom of the fourth on Joscelyn Cleveland's infield single, scoring Godbout who also reached on an infield hit to lead off the half inning.
But it was one step forward, three giant steps back for Butte.
Great Falls tacked on eight more runs for good measure in the fifth. The Bulldogs, with the help of Ferriter's dinger, got a couple runs back but it wasn't enough to overcome the five-inning run rule.
"We've got to get back to work Monday and it falls on me as a coach," Stosich said. "Just doing the fundamentals and making the routine plays."
The Bulldogs will try to turn things around Tuesday hosting Belgrade in a double-header. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.
