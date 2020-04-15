MISSOULA — McKenna Bessette's trip to Carroll College this past fall was highly unusual.
The Loyola Sacred Heart senior met with the softball coaches, checked out the Helena campus and facilities, and received a scholarship to play for the Saints — all while sitting in a wheelchair. It’s not the typical scene of a recruiting visit, but her journey to becoming a college athlete has been anything but typical.
Bessette has undergone four knee surgeries in just over four years, two on each knee. The most recent was the worst on multiple levels, requiring her knee to be restructured even more than previous times and potentially ending her playing career when it was just getting brightest.
Not one to give up easily, the fourth-generation softball player persevered through the mental and physical hurdles. The fire and drive she displays while pitching have also been apparent in how she’s attacked rehab each time as she’s kept alive and now fulfilled her dream of playing beyond high school, having signed with Carroll.
“I’m a competitor,” Bessette said straightforwardly about what’s kept her fighting. “I never want anyone to beat me on or off the field as far as motivation.”
Bessette was set for a big senior season after a breakout junior campaign for the Breakers in 2019. She was continuing her dominance during summer softball for the Montana Sparks 18-U team and was looking forward to possibly getting more college interest than she already had.
Then disaster struck. Again.
Bessette was throwing a drop ball on her final warmup pitch before the state semifinals of summer softball when she heard her left knee click. Her knee had been sore that morning, and she knew from experience that it was dislocated as soon as she heard the sound.
“It was the worst feeling ever,” Bessette said.
She had to have a fourth knee surgery, traveling to Seattle for the operation Sept. 5. Bessette had dislocated her right knee six times and had done physical therapy before suffering a seventh dislocation in 2015, which led to the decision to have the first surgery. She had surgeries on her right knee twice, leading to her missing her 13-U and 14-U seasons, so she jumped straight from 12-U softball to starting on varsity as a freshman first baseman for Big Sky.
Bessette later dislocated her left knee for the first time during volleyball tryouts of her junior season. That led to her missing another year of fall and winter sports while recovering. She had played softball, volleyball and basketball prior to high school.
This time, doctors had to cut deeper through previous scars to move the patellar ligament, which connects the kneecap and tibia, even further than previously. They cut an upward angle on the frontside of the top of the tibia underneath the patellar ligament and left a hinge at the top of the tibia as a way to better align the ligament and kneecap. They also cleaned up several meniscus tears and used a larger cadaver tendon than previously.
The second and third surgeries — the second on her right knee and first on her left knee — were similar but on a lessened scale. The patellar ligament wasn’t pivoted as much, and the cadaver tendon used was smaller. The first surgery was different because her right tibia was cut six inches above the ankle and reattached at a different angle in hopes her kneecap would better line up when the foot hit the ground at what was believed to be a more suitable angle.
None of the first three surgeries required her to use a wheelchair. The most recent procedure forced her to roll around in one for over a month.
“This one was the hardest as far as PT,” Bessette said, referring to physical therapy. “I think I’m at about 95% and I’m still trying to get that last 5% to be at my best. I know if I wouldn’t have had these surgeries what I could have done. But I know if I keep working hard, that I’ll be able to reach that. It might be in the next few years, or it might be soon.”
It’s been an uphill climb to say the least. She’s tried to keep a positive outlook but admits it hasn’t always been “rainbows and sparkles.”
Every surgery has caused a deeper low point. The most recent led to her thinking that her softball career could’ve been over.
“There were so many times I was thinking to myself there is more to life than softball and asking myself ‘Should I quit?’” Bessette offered. “I had my runs with it. There were signs for me just to stop. I mean, four knee surgeries.”
Bessette had to find a drive and motivation to keep her going on the path that began when her late grandfather got her started in the sport as a kid. She’s played softball with him in mind and has loved the bond that comes from playing for her father, Brian Bessette, the coach for the Breakers and the Sparks.
Bessette has also found solace through her faith and the idea if she keeps fighting and shares her story that it might one day motivate someone else who’s going through something similar.
“I know so many athletes have surgeries and get injured, but just the fact that I’ve had four is a little bit different than most,” she said.
For Brian, it’s sad to see his daughter suffer injury after injury. It’s also been awe-inspiring to see her fight back each time so she can continue doing what she loves.
“She’s got that competitive spirit for sure. Seeing her fight through it a fourth time was pretty powerful,” he said, tearing up and taking a few seconds to compose himself. “So many people would probably just throw in the towel, but she just keeps fighting.”
Bessette is grateful that Carroll was interested in her and kept hope that she could recover from another injury. She was committed to North Idaho College as a junior but lost interest when head coach Don Don Williams left to coach at Southern Utah.
Bessette found what she was looking for at Carroll. She wanted to stay close to home so her family could continue to see her play. She’ll be able to pitch and compete to play first base when she’s not in the circle. And she liked the opportunity to continue her faith-based education while playing sports — as long as she stays healthy.
“This injury was definitely the hardest one I’ve ever been through as far as mentally because I was starting to reach the peak in my softball career and getting looked at by some schools,” Bessette said. “Thank goodness Carroll had been watching me and had hope in me that I could recover. They were like, ‘We still want you. We’ve got hope in you. You’ve done it three times, and we believe you can do it a fourth time.’”
She’s done it before, dominating after her third surgery by going 11-2 with a 0.967 earned-run average and an 8.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio (160 Ks, 22 BBs) in 79 2/3 innings as a junior. She also threw a five-inning perfect game in which she struck out every batter and a four-inning no-hitter during a 13-inning stretch last year in which she struck out 38 of 39 batters and had just 31 called balls.
Bessette also came up clutch in the postseason at the plate, batting .577 with four home runs, 23 RBIs and a 1.115 slugging percentage. That came after she finished the regular season with a .409 batting averaging, two home runs, 18 RBIs and a .568 slugging percentage.
“Her coach at Carroll, coach (Aaron) Jackson, described her as a bulldog in the circle,” Brian said. “She’s a player that when things get intense, she wants the ball in her hand, or she wants to be the one at the plate. She doesn’t back down from a challenge”
“I crave adrenaline,” McKenna interjected.
“That’s one reason she’s been able to fight through these injuries, because she won’t back down,” Brian added.
Now she'll have to do it again.
Bessette has had to deal with the thought of re-injury since her first surgery. She tries to assuage those fears by working on learning to trust herself and her body.
"It is super scary just because my genetics, I have loose ligaments, so my knees are loose, my shoulders are loose," Bessette said, seeing it as a blessing that the knee injuries that have forced her to take time off from pitching might have prevented shoulder injuries. "When I had my left knee redone, the doctor actually said the right knee might go again, so that is scary, and it's always in the back of mind."
Even the simplest stuff like walking down the stairs, running or coming down a hill on a hike require extra focus on her part.
"It takes away from the moment at some times," Bessette said, "but it doesn't take away from it on the field. When you're actually in the game, the adrenaline takes over and you don't think about it in the moment because I'm focused on being super competitive. I honestly think it scares my parents more than me."
Another injury does often worry Brian while coaching her from the dugout.
"I know I hold my breath when she's running the bases or when she plays other sports. Those are the scariest," he said. "You'd think as an athlete you'd see her playing more tentatively, but I haven't seen that ever with her. Trusting her knees is the hardest thing probably to do, and she pushes through it and doesn't hold back. It's been something that's amazed me every time how she bounces back and shows no fear. In practice, she might be more hesitant, but in games, she doesn't hold back because that competitive spirit takes over."
In the circle, Bessette learned a lot of what she knows from Montana Grizzly softball head coach Melanie Meuchel and assistant coach Dennis Meuchel. They’re both extended family members; Brian and Mel’s moms are cousins.
Bessette learned early how to develop and perfect pitches while taking lessons from Melanie Meuchel. She throws a fastball, changeup and rise ball, and she’s currently working on adding a drop ball to her repertoire.
“One of the best things that she ever taught me was how to keep myself together on the mound,” Bessette said. “I think that has made me the pitcher I am as far as competitiveness. I haven’t perfected this yet, but also hiding my emotions on the mound. She taught me how to be classy.”
There’s still hope Bessette and the Breakers can take the field this spring. The MHSA will decide by May 4 if spring sports will be back in session. Either way, Bessette is making sure she’s ready to go whenever she can take the diamond again, doing some cross-training including weightlifting and hiking while finishing out her physical therapy.
She thought Loyola would be able to put together a special season this spring, and whether they get the chance, she’s already accomplished something else even more extraordinary in overcoming injury after injury to become a college athlete.
“It is the most amazing thing,” Bessette said. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh dang it, if I didn’t have these, I could be going D-I.’ But these surgeries have made my story. It made me who I am. Coming back and going to play college ball, it’s the most amazing experience. I think I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way at this point.”
