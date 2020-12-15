BUTTE — After eight years as the Maroons' varsity softball coach, Kelci Thatcher has passed the torch to her uncle Bill "Chunky" Thatcher, a Butte native and graduate of Butte Central.
Bill Thatcher has over 20 years of coaching experience within AAU baseball and softball circuits. He also coached basketball at Butte Central from 1995 to 1998.
"She (Kelci) stepped down to spend more time with her own kids, she's missed a lot of their stuff," Bill Thatcher said. "Some people may not realize it but eight years is a long time."
Thatcher, better known as just "Chunky", said his strongest skills are within the most basic necessities of a coach's role. He said he values listening, teaching and learning about the kids he coaches.
The Thatcher family has had roots in the Butte community for multiple generations. While Chunky graduated from Butte Central, other members of his family went to Butte High. Regardless, Chunky said he is happy to be in Butte.
"Butte is Butte," said Thatcher. "I was born and raised here and I'm going to die here. I love the people and I love everything about it. We're just a different breed around here."
Chunky has won five state Little League championships and is the current president of Butte's AAU softball circuit. He also started the Butte Babe Ruth program and ran it for 12 years.
Butte Central has shown a personal, close-knit approach to their hiring within the athletic department. This mirrored Chunky's philosophy as a coach, which was a key reason for hiring Chunky according to Butte Central athletic director Chad Peterson.
“We are very excited to have Chunky rejoin our coaching staff and leading the Lady Maroon softball program.” Petersen said in a press release. “Under his leadership, Chunky will no doubt continue the proud, winning tradition of the Butte Central Softball program.
"His coaching background, knowledge and philosophy of putting athletes first will be an incredible asset for our team and student-athletes for years to come.”
Chunky said he has added a young teacher from Butte Central as an assistant coach and will continue to add to his staff. He also said he hopes to build both interest in softball and a deeper roster for the upcoming season.
He also said he knows most of the roster already, and has coached some of the players previously via Little League and AAU. While he is excited to being coaching the Maroons, he said he is more excited for the players.
"Softball numbers have fallen off in Butte so I'm hoping to get some more kids to come out," said Thatcher. "I like to teach and I know which kids can play, so that let's me know I have more time to develop the weaker kids."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.