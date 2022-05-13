BUTTE — Phase one is complete.
In their first game of the Laverne Combo Softball Invitational, the Butte Central Maroons beat the Hamilton Broncs 11-9 on Friday, the first of three must-wins in order to make the State A softball tournament.
Butte Central head coach Chunky Thatcher explained the scenario to the Maroons players prior to the tournament. With four games against Southwest Conference opponents remaining, Central has little room for error.
"I told them this is what we got to do if you guys want to get to state," Thatcher said. "We got to beat Hamilton, we got to beat East Helena and we got to beat Stevensville."
The next must-win will likely come at East Helena on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., and if that goes Central's way then the Stevensville Yellowjackets would the final obstacle between the Maroons and State. Central hosts Stevensville at 4 p.m. on May 20.
If the Stevensville game represents a do-or-die scenario, the play-in atmosphere will occur on Butte Central's senior night.
Butte led the entire game versus Hamilton, but four Broncs runs in the seventh inning made a game that seemed over feel tense in its final moments.
The important thing the Maroons, Thatcher said from the dugout moments after the game ended, was they got the win against a Broncs team that beat Central 12-0 on April 23.
"We got four games (at the tournament), but this one here was the one we needed," he said.
Hamilton scored two runs on the last play of the game. With two down and two on, a clutch hit was not only going to pull the Broncs within two, but also bring the tying run to the plate. However, an ill-advised attempt to advance to second base gave the Maroons an easy out, literally and figuratively.
The Maroons built a 5-0 lead after the top of the third and then methodically added insurance runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
After Sofee Thatcher's fly ball that found a hole in the Broncs' outfield gave Central a leadoff runner in the sixth, Brooke Badovinac hit a line-drive single to left. With runners now on first and third, an errant pick-off attempt at third brought in Thatcher for the Maroons' ninth run. Two batters later, Jaeden Berger laid down a bunt single to score Badovinac and double up the Broncs, 10-5. A Renee Creekmore single to shallow right moved Berger to third and Maggie Stimatz laid down the second Maroons bunt of the inning, prompting an errant throw to second that allowed Berger to score.
"Stop giving them free runs," someone shouted from the Hamilton dugout.
Central earned their runs as well.
Hattie Mehring hit an RBI single in the fifth to drive in Creekmore. Mia Keeley hit a line drive to right field to score Badovinac, who reached on a triple, in the fourth inning.
Keeley also drove in Badovinac in the third with another single. Badovinac led off the inning with a ground ball single up the middle. She then stole second and took third when the catcher's throw ended up in shallow center field.
The Maroons played Frenchtown Friday night. Results were not available by press time.
On the next field over, just a few feet east of the ongoing conference battle, one of the teams Butte Central is trying to fend off was cruising to an easy victory. The Dillon Beavers won 17-3 in a non-conference game against Miles City.
Down 2-0 in the first inning, Kinzy Creighton hit a two-run home run to tie the game and kick start a 14-run Beavers onslaught.
Even though the wind on Stodden Park's Field 2 was at the batter's back, Dillon coach Andrea Schurg didn't want her lineup swinging for the long ball.
"We told them to hit line drives and to not to hit it up in the air hoping that it went over (the fence)," Schurg said.
The coach added that she though Creighton's seventh home run of the year would have gone out even on a perfectly still day.
"It was way over the fence," Schurg said. "As soon as she hit it I knew it was gone."
Tyler Gibson hit two RBI singles in the inning as the Beavers earned 20 plate appearances. Patsea Farrow, Abbi Brevig and Creighton each added an RBI single of their own. Dillon also scored on four RBI walks and a Farrow picked up her second RBI when she was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Even as the lead grew into the double digits the Beavers remained focused, partially, perhaps, thanks to another quirk of their field during that time slot.
"The scoreboard wasn't on for some reason during our game, but it was kind of nice because they didn't know what the score was," Schurg said. "It gives us coaches a good opportunity to get players in the game that need experience and are those up-and-comers."
Gibson finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Creighton was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs.
Leadoff hitter Lexi Johnston was 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and two runs. Emily Brevig was 1-for-1 with the Dillon's only double, two walks, an RBI and three runs scored.
Addyson Creighton, Kinzy's sister, got to experiment with some new pitches as she threw in both of Dillon's games on Friday. Addyson Creighton allowed three runs on three hits and three walks in two innings in the win against the Cowgirls.
"She found her stride today," Schurg said. "She got a chance to practice her changeup today against both teams and had some fun with that."
The Beavers lost to Billings Central Catholic 11-1 in their first game of the day. Emily Brevig's sacrifice fly to score Johnston gave Dillon a 1-0 lead in the first. The Beavers did not register a hit in the three-inning loss.
Dillon and Stevensville are in a battle with Butte Central for the third seed and a state berth. If Dillon wins their final conference games against Corvallis and Hamilton, and Butte Central beats Stevensville but loses to East Helena, the Beavers could hold the tiebreaker.
"If Hamilton would have beat Butte Central, that would have put us in better position, but it didn't," Schurg said. "The stars would have to align.
"But we haven't given up hope."
