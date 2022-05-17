EAST HELENA — Butte Central needed a victory under the lights to stay relevant in the state tournament hunt and East Helena would have been more than happy to play spoiler.
Entering the fifth inning, the Vigilantes were well on their way to sweeping the season series, but the Maroons plated eight total runs in the game’s final three innings to beat East Helena 9-3 on Tuesday.
“We had to win one or two, for sure…In my head, if we lose Friday, they’ll go to a tiebreaker, and I think it would be Dillon,” Butte Central head coach Chunky Thatcher said. “We had beaten Dillon twice. We needed this. If we went 0-2 against East Helena then they might use that as a [tiebreaker]. It takes a lot off us.”
Trailing 2-1 in the fifth, Butte Central put back-to-back runners on base with two outs. Senior Sofee Thatcher scored both with a line drive into the right-center field gap, handing the Maroons a 3-2 advantage.
“I’m not going to lie, I said a Hail Mary when I was on deck,” Sofee said. “I just took a deep breath and relaxed and said to myself, ‘just find a hole and hopefully the base runners will do the rest.’”
Brooke Badovinac plated a run when she reached on an error in that same fifth inning, capping the three-run frame.
Butte Central never trailed again and broke the contest open with five runs in the top half of the seventh.
“It’s huge,” Sofee said of the win. “That’s what we’ve been working for all year – to get to the state tournament, because if you look at our record you wouldn’t think we’d make it. Hopefully, if we make it there, we’ll prove a few people wrong.”
Butte Central jumped on the board first in the second inning when an East Helena error helped score a run. Vigilantes pitcher Belle Surginer settled into a nice groove from there, striking out three-straight to end the second and retiring nine-straight before the Maroons rallied in the fifth.
Taylor Field lined a two-out, two-strike offering into right field in the fourth inning, giving East Helena its short-lived 2-1 edge.
“It couldn’t have been better placed,” East Helena head coach Megan Surginer said of the hit.
“Two RBI is what we needed to go up and she did her job…
“We played five really stellar innings. We had a rough one in the [seventh]. That’s the way it rolls sometimes, but I’m proud of them.
Butte Central’s Cloe Stillwagon led the seventh off with a base hit, the first of seven consecutive reaches by the Maroons that plated five runs to stretch their advantage to 9-2.
East Helena clawed a run back in the home half of the seventh but ultimately fell short in what was the Vigilantes’ final home game of the season.
“You gotta go play every game,” Thatcher said. “[East Helena] is just young…I told them that if my first four hitters don’t get the bat on the ball – we’re just like them. I’ve got four girls who have never played before. It just comes down to who hits and who makes plays.”
Butte Central, a team that picked up its seventh win of the season on Tuesday, will play Stevensville at home on Friday.
For East Helena’s final home of its inaugural varsity season, plenty of fans showed up to support the Vigilantes on a warm and windy evening.
“The girls wanted to give a slogan to this game,” Surginer said. “We wanted to ‘Pack the Park’ tonight. We advertised it pretty hard and the fans showed up.”
East Helena is scheduled to play Hamilton and Frenchtown this week to wrap up the season.
