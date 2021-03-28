BUTTE — The Maroons' softball season got underway Saturday in Polson. Weather has not been favorable for spring sports teams across Southwest Montana and Butte Central was no exception.
"I really like where we're at," said Maroons coach Chunky Thatcher. "We haven't been out on a field. So it's little stuff we have to work on but we just have to be able to get outside."
Central lost to Polson 9-2 in the first game.
"We just had to get the kids out," Thatcher said. "I wish we could spend the weekend up there and use their fields. Hopefully we can get some warm weather here pretty soon."
The Maroons lost 8-0 in four innings against Columbia Falls in the nightcap.
"I got the girls in that won't get much time as the season rolls on, just trying to get them to do some things," Thatcher said.
While the Maroons, understandably, looked rusty, Thatcher is confident that it's nothing some consistent on-field practices can't help overcome.
"I saw some good things. My infield played good. There were a couple throwing errors. I'm working two different girls at first base and I'll have to make a decision there, but that's not going to be after one weekend. I like the competition between them. One's a sophomore and one's a junior.
"That's all I was really looking for, and to see how we swung the bat. We got the bat on the ball, but we didn't drive it hard. That's lack of seeing live pitching because we can't get out."
Central will be back at it April 6 hosting Livingston.
