BUTTE — What a difference a month makes.
After a string of on-field losses and the loss of starting senior pitcher Sofee Thatcher, the season outlook for the Butte Central Maroons was looking dim just a few weeks into the season.
Yet, after Friday's 11-1 home win over Stevensville, the Butte Central Maroons are state-bound.
"I always hoped," Maroons catcher Mia Keeley said after the game.
Keeley hit a three-run first-inning home run that gave the Maroons an early lead they'd never relinquish on their way to a five-inning, 10-run victory in their final regular season game.
"It's an awesome feeling, I wanted to do it for our seniors," Keeley said. "They definitely deserved a lot more than we gave them the first half of the season.
"But we stepped up and brought it at the second half, which we have Sofee (Thatcher) to thank for that."
Thatcher's return from a knee injury not only put the Maroons' best pitcher back in the circle, but also allowed Hattie Mehring to return to center field and lengthened the lineup by slotting Thatcher back into her spot as the No. 2 hitter.
Head coach Chunky Thatcher said the Maroons are likely to play Polson in the first round of State A softball, a double-elimination tournament that runs May 26-28 in Hamilton.
Polson beat Butte Central 8-2 on March 26, but Chunky Thatcher said the Maroons aren't the same team the Pirates saw during the second game of the season.
"I feel we're better now than the beginning of the year. And that's always been my objective," Chunky Thatcher said. "It's not where we're at at the beginning, it's where we're going to finish."
Keeley's home run came on an 0-1 pitch that followed her foul bunt. The next pitch was sent over the fence, just left of center.
"That's better than a bunt," Chunky Thatcher said to Keeley as she rounded second and trotted towards him standing in the third base coach's box.
"First he wanted me to bunt, and I missed," Keeley said, laughing. "I'm glad I missed.
"I was just nervous that he was going to yell at me for bunting so I just wanted to hit it hard."
Will Keeley be getting the bunt sign at the state tournament?
"I don't think so. I hope not," she said.
Sofee Thatcher, moments after being honored during the Maroons' senior night, pitched a five-inning, one-run, six-strikeout game.
Keeley said she thinks Sofee Thatcher has regained her form just in time for the postseason.
"She's been doing so good, better than before the injury, I don't know how that happens," Keeley said. "I think it's just her confidence and knowing it's her last time playing. I think she's just giving it her all and she deserves us to give everything that we have."
Sofee Thatcher pitched out of jams, preventing rallies that could have allowed the Yellowjackets to extend and possibly steal the game.
Stevensville runners were left stranded in every inning, which is a testament to her ability to pitch with runners on base, but also the result of some late-season control issues that have led to walks as she continues to work her way back to full strength.
"She gets ahead 0-2, then throws three balls," Chunky Thatcher said. "But what she's doing a lot of times is she's trying to work her change-up, she's trying to work her other pitches to get better."
Butte Central walked off in five innings when junior shortstop Brooke Badovinac hit a single that drove in Chloe Stillwagon from third, triggering the 10-run rule.
It was the second straight home game that's ended with a Badovinac walk-off.
Renee Creekmore opened the fifth inning with an infield single, and Stillwagon's slow roller to short gave the Maroons two runners with no outs. Mehring's line drive loaded the bases for Sofee Thatcher, who singled to left, drove in Creekmore and set the state for Badovinac's clinching swing.
The Maroons scored five runs in the third inning to make the run rule a possibility, and they did all of it with two outs.
Three walks, a double steal, a dropped fly ball and a line-drive single up the middle by Stillwagon and a hit-by-pitch gave the Maroons an 8-1 lead and chased the Yellowjackets starter out of the circle and to third base.
Sofee Thatcher hit a bases-loaded single off the new pitcher to make it 9-1.
The performances of Creekmore, Maggie Stimatz and Stillwagon — the bottom-third of Central's lineup — gave the Maroons a deep lineup with no easy outs.
"That's what I'm looking for," Chunky Thatcher said. "If we can get something out of the seven-eight-nine hitters, we can compete."
Stillwagon was 2-for-2 with a sac bunt and a run scored.
"(She) has had two huge games for us, (against) East Helena and here (against Stevensville)," Chunky Thatcher said. "And she's just getting better."
As far as Central's chances at state, the Central skipper, ever the realist, had a glint of optimism in his eye when talking about the postseason following the Maroons walk-off win against Hardin on May 14.
"Can we win state?" Chunky Thatcher said. "Eighty-to-one odds won the Kentucky Derby."
