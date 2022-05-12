BUTTE — There's a good chance Butte residents are going to see some softball action this weekend.
Whether its one of the five concurrent games being played at Stodden Park and Longfellow Fields, or one of the many buses navigating Butte's roadways, or maybe just an extra long line at local fast casual restaurants, the scale of this weekend's Laverne Combo Softball Invitational will be hard to miss.
Butte Central is hosting the 20-team interconference tournament Friday and Saturday. Area teams include: Butte Central, Butte High and Dillon.
While some teams use the tournament as a chance to prepare for the postseason by getting a preview of out-of-conference opponents, Butte Central has some conference business to attend to on Friday.
The Maroons open with a road game on their home field at 3:30 p.m. Friday against Hamilton. It's the first of four remaining conference games on the Maroons' schedule. Head coach Chunky Thatcher said they need to win at least three to make it to the state tournament as the No. 3 seed.
"(We) gotta beat Hamilton (Friday), then beat East Helena in Helena and Stevensville here," Thatcher said.
A 2-2 record over that span likely eliminates the Maroons, unless Stevensville suffers a loss to someone other than Corvallis or Frenchtown.
After Hamilton, the Maroons have Frenchtown at 7 p.m. on Friday in another conference game.
Butte Central lost 12-0 to Hamilton on April 23 in Butte. Since then, the Broncs (1-10) have lost seven in a row.
"I was missing three starters," Thatcher said. "With 13 kids on the team that's huge."
Hamilton will be tasked with facing starting pitcher Sofee Thatcher, who was out with a knee injury during the four-inning loss.
Friday's afternoon game against Hamilton is a make-up game that will technically be treated as a Hamilton home game, with the Maroons batting in the top half of each inning.
"We just go from there," Chunky said. "We'll come out and try to give Frenchtown a game. They beat us 11-1 down there."
Butte Central plays two non-conference games on Saturday, first against Hardin at 12:30 p.m. then against Park at 4 p.m.
All of Butte Central's games are schedule to be played at Stodden Park, Field 2.
The Maroons beat Dillon 14-6 on Wednesday to set themselves up for a shot at state with a strong finish.
Dillon (4-12) will play Billings Central at noon on Friday at Stodden Park, Field 1, then Miles City at 3:30 p.m. at Stodden Park, Field 3. On Saturday the Beavers open against Libby at 9 a.m. at Ed Austin Field at Longfellow then wrap up their tournament against Polson at 2:15 at Stodden Park, Field 2.
Butte JV plays Corvallis at 5:15 on Friday at Stodden Park, Field 1. The JV Bulldogs play Columbia Falls at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Stodden Park, Field 2, and then take on Florence at 4 p.m. at Stodden Park, Field 3.
For the softball fan without team allegiances, the Laverne Combo will feature some possible previews of postseason games. Columbia Falls (15-2) plays Laurel at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday at Stodden Park (Field 1). At the same time, Frenchtown will be taking on undefeated Billings Central (12-0) at Stodden Park, Field 2.
The tournament begins with three games that begin at noon Friday at Stodden Park. The first game at Longfellow is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. The last games at each venue are slated to begin at 7 p.m.
Saturday's games start at 9 a.m. at both venues. The final games at Longfellow begin at 2:15 and the tournament closes with two games beginning at 4 p.m. at Stodden.
