BUTTE — The Butte Bulldogs aren't used to staying home during the postseason.
After missing the state tournament two seasons in a row (plus 2020's lost COVID season), the Bulldogs aim to get back to where they've been 11 of the past 15 years.
“Our goal is always to make state every year, that’s the goal of every team. If it isn’t, then why are you doing this?” head coach Ryan Stosich said in his office Tuesday. “If you go back the last 17 years, this softball program has probably been the most successful program at this high school."
Eight years ago, Stosich took the reins of Butte softball from his father, Steve Stosich, who previously led the program for nine years and now serves as an assistant.
“Our coaching staff, we’ve all been together pretty much for those 17 years and I think that continuity really helps," Ryan Stosich said.
They're hoping a strong Bulldogs tradition, plus leadership from three all-conference upperclassmen, could be the recipe for a run to state.
That tradition can be traced through the bloodlines of two Bulldog seniors.
Shortstop Kodie Hoagland, a second-team all-conference shortstop who committed to golf at Montana Tech, remembers when her sister won the 2011 State AA title as a freshman. Hailey Hoagland, batting eighth, hit the first of back-to-back home runs that defeated Billings Senior in the 8-7 in the 10th inning of the state semis.
First-team all-conference designated hitter Jordyn Bolton's cousin is Jaime Paffhausen, who threw 14 shutout innings over two games as Butte swept Billings West by scores of 2-0 and 1-0 respectively in the championship series.
“I think that's definitely the ultimate goal," Bolton said. "When you’re little looking up to those older teams that were successful, you want to go to state. So I think everyone’s aware that’s our goal.”
A state tournament bid would "mean everything" to the seniors, Bolton said. It's the final chance for a class of athletes who know that no season can be taken for granted.
"State tournaments, they’re a whole other level of competition and fun," Hoagland said. "I just think it’d be really special for everyone to be a part of that together.”
This year, "everyone" will have to include the younger players who will be counted on to supplant much of last year's graduating class.
“We’re filling in a lot of holes from last year. We lost seven seniors, so we’re going to be fairly young," Ryan Stosich said. "We got some good talented young kids though, so we’ll see where that takes us.”
Junior pitcher Rian Ferriter knows what it's like to be called upon as an underclassman, and believes the Bulldogs — from the four seniors down to the six freshmen — have the ability and depth to achieve their goals.
"I really want to win state. I think we have the talent to be placing at state," Ferriter said. "We've got some great hitters, we've got some great fielders, I think we're going to be pretty good this year."
Ferriter was thrown into the pitcher's circle as a sophomore after senior McCaul McCarthy was injured last season. That not only led to an honorable mention on the Western AA All-Conference team, it also gave Ferriter her first sustained experience against varsity lineups.
“I learned don’t pipe a pitch, that’ll get launched out of the park,” Ferriter said with a laugh.
Ferriter said she’s been pitching on a traveling team “for as long as I can remember," and felt prepared when the team had to lean on her as a sophomore.
“I’ve always loved to pitch. I just like the game’s kind of in my hands," she said. "I like the pressure, I like the control of the game ... because I can handle it."
The leadership group has been helping the younger players handle the day-to-day rigors and rhythms of the Bulldogs' culture.
Ryan Stosich said it's neither a style of play nor a focus on a certain facet of the game, but an overall attitude he thinks defines his program.
“The on-field hustle that we preach, rest when you get to your position,” Stosich said. “We really don’t have to say it. It’s instilled in them and the players help that. The older kids, they see it and it feeds into the younger kids.”
Ferriter admits to having days where she needs a well-intentioned push from her teammates, and she counts herself fortunate to have had seven senior teammates willing to do that last year.
“I’ve had those days where I’ve felt lazy and if someone wouldn’t have gotten on me about it then I would have been upset about it," Ferriter said.
Now, Bolton, Hoagland and Ferriter are trying to provide that comfort and accountability for the next generation of Bulldogs.
“As a younger classmen, it’s kind of intimidating to go up to your coaches," Bolton said. "So it’s a lot easier to have good senior friends that you can rely on to display that leadership type of role.”
Hoagland knows that newcomers can feel overwhelmed and might be afraid to ask. Friendly guidance from someone who's been there before offers relief and reassurance.
“When I was a freshman I had a lot of questions. Sometimes it's better to hear from a teammate than a coach," Hoagland said.
Anytime a teammate can hold another teammate accountable, it makes the job of the coaching staff a lot easier.
“They’ve been working hard and helping with these younger kids trying to develop,” Stosich said.
He also added that senior and returning starter Joscelyn Cleveland will play a key role this year.
The Bulldogs' path to State won't necessarily be easy, but it will be streamlined this year.
The regular season will take on increased importance after Ryan Stosich's proposal to take the top six teams from each conference for a 12-team state tournament bracket and eliminate divisional tournaments, was passed 15-1 in a coach's vote and then approved by athletic directors and principals.
The idea is to get the best teams at state. Billings Skyview didn’t make it to state last year even though they beat Glacier (West No. 2), Helena Capital (No. 3), Helena (No. 4) during the regular season.
“Sometimes a conference is tougher on the other side and you’re not getting the best teams to the state tournament, so that was the idea behind six and six," Ryan Stosich said. "And you’re not hurting (seeds) one and two, because they get a bye in the first round.”
Butte's quest for a return to state begins at 5 p.m. on Friday against CMR in Great Falls. The Bulldogs return home to host Great Falls at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.
To recapture their best years, the Bulldogs will need to embrace a total team effort, and that starts with the individual pride Ryan Stosich said he knows his players have.
“I know if I got to do it, I can go out and do it," Ferriter said. "And I can trust any of my teammates to go out and do it too.”
