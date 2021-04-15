BUTTE — It was a cold and windy afternoon at Stodden Park on Thursday, where Butte and Missoula Big Sky's softball teams faced off in a doubleheader. Butte fans that battled the cold saw their team win back-to-back games.
Butte won the first game of the double-header 18-17 in a game that came down to the last pitch. The second game came much easier for the Bulldogs, as they won 17-2.
The first game of the day looked to be a blowout after the first half inning, during which Big Sky scored six runs. But Butte delivered once they had an opportunity to swing the bat.
Following a base hit and a walk, Butte’s Jordyn Bolton hit a three-run home run, cutting Big Sky’s early lead in half to end the first inning.
"It was good how the girls battled back," said Butte coach Ryan Stosich. "They could have easily given up going down 6-0. But we battled back, made some pitches we needed to and got some timely hits."
After keeping Big Sky off the scoreboard in the second, Dylan Duffy hit an RBI double and was batted in herself. Aubree Corcoran also hit in a run, which tied the game at six after two innings.
The Bulldogs continued to build on their momentum and led for the first time in the fourth inning. MacKenzie Tutty drilled a ball into the outfield for an RBI double, scoring Aubree Corcoran.
"They came out to compete and that's all I can ask of them," Stosich said. "They didn't give up."
Perhaps feeling pressured, Big Sky scored four runs in the fifth inning. But once Corcoran returned to the plate, she batted in two runs to give Butte a 14-12 lead in the sixth.
The sixth-inning scoring did not end after Corcoran’s at-bat, though. Rian Ferriter hit a two-run home run before Jordyn Bolton hit a solo homer as the next batter.
Butte led 17-12 after six innings, but Big Sky came back with five runs to tie the game. Corcoran came up with the biggest hit of the game, an RBI to drive in the winning run.
"Our hitters, pitchers, everybody contributed in some way," Stosich said. "We could probably work on our pitching, hitting our spots a little better. Maybe attacking a little bit earlier."
Players for both teams took the short break between games to put on a jacket and rest, but the break did not deter the Bulldogs from maintaining their momentum and winning once again.
Butte jumped out to an early 5-2 lead through three innings. Corcoran returned to the plate in the fourth and came up with another big hit. With the bases loaded, Corcoran hit a hard line-drive into the outfield which scored all three runners.
With a 16-2 lead after four innings, it appeared difficult for Big Sky to get back in the game. But that did not keep Dylan Duffy from making a spectacular catch at the fence, taking away a Big Sky home run to end the fourth inning.
The second game was called in the fifth inning, with Butte winning 17-2. Butte will travel to Great Falls tomorrow for another double-header against Great Falls and Great Falls CMR.
