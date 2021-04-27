BUTTE — The Bulldogs left Stodden Park after adding two impressive wins to their record, while the Hellgate Knights made the long trip back to Missoula with much to work on after Tuesday's double-header.
The first pitch was thrown around 3 p.m. and the Bulldogs dominated from that moment, on. Butte won the first game 19-0, where senior Dylan Duffy shined with five RBIs.
Hellgate improved in the second game, scoring three runs, but still fell to the Bulldogs in blowout fashion 20-3. Despite the pair of routs, Butte coach Ryan Stosich acknowledged the constant effort Hellgate displayed.
"Hellgate came out and they tried, they tried their best," said Stosich. "What else do you do?"
The Bulldogs did not take long to find their rhythm in the first game, scoring six runs in the first inning and another five in the second. They went on to score two runs in the third inning and six more in the fourth, before the game was called in the fifth inning.
In addition to her five RBIs, Dylan Duffy was the only player to hit a home run in either game. Aubree Corcoran finished with four hits, two runs and four RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Madison Patrino recorded Hellgate's only hit in the first game.
"It was good to get out in the warm weather, it was good to swing the bat and get some pitching in," Stosich said. "Not a lot of defensive being played."
Pitching was the most significant factor in the second game, where Butte benefited from wild pitches. Of the six first-inning runs scored by the Bulldogs, four came from base runners scoring on pitches that got past the catcher.
But Hellgate responded with two runs of their own in the first inning, then held the Bulldogs to just three runs in the second. Yet Hellgate was unable to score in the second and entered one of the most difficult innings they may face all year.
Aubree Corcoran was the first Bulldog to score on a wild pitch in the third inning, but many of her teammates followed the trend. MacKenzie Tutty and Corcoran also drove in runs with the bat, which scored a total of 11 third-inning runs.
"I think we had a good focus today, said Stosich. "I thought we looked good at the plate."
About fifteen minutes into the third inning, Hellgate made a pitching change, putting Faith Soden on the mound. Once the lead became insurmountable, it appeared the Bulldogs stopped running on wild pitches.
Hellgate did not give up though, driving in one run before the game was called in the bottom of the fourth inning. Despite the big wins, Stosich said there is ample room for his team to grow and get better this season.
"There's plenty of stuff we need to work on," Stosich said. "As far as being on the mound and hitting our spots better, we don't throw hard enough to blow by people. But we were good, selective hitters today. We didn't swing at many balls."
The Bulldogs play Helena High at Stodden Park in another double-header on Thursday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Stosich said Helena could be a challenge, as it appears to be on the same level as his squad this season.
