MISSOULA — Maloree English pitched a complete game, allowing just one run, as Helena High improved its win streak to five games with a 3-1 victory over Missoula Big Sky on Friday.
English struck out nine and scattered just five hits across seven innings. Madi Lamping had a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth with the game tied at 1-1.
Two batters later, Brooke Richardson scored Lamping with a single to center field.
Kaysen Brown went 1-for-2 with an RBI for Big Sky as five different players picked up hits.
English was 1-for-3 for the Bengals. Ashley Koenig went 1-for-2 with a walk and run scored.
Helena High is now 9-7-1 on the season and 8-3 in Western AA contests.
Capital keeps rolling
The Bruins used a nine-run fifth inning to beat Missoula Sentinel 15-6 on Friday. Capital, which has now won five-straight, is 14-3 on the season and 12-0 in conference play.
Five different Bruins enjoyed multi-hit games in the victory. Kathryn Emmert went 4-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored, while Ashley King found herself on base five times with three hits and two walks. She also drove in three runs and scored another three.
Tied 3-3 in the fifth inning, Capital sent 12 batters to the plate to seize control of the game.
Nyeala Herndon reached on an error to put Capital up 4-3, and five batters later, Anna Cockhill gave the Bruins a 7-3 advantage when she was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
King walked and picked up an RBI ahead of Emmert’s grand slam that capped the inning and put Capital up 12-3.
Herndon struck out six and walked just one in six innings of work. She gave up five hits and four runs (two earned).
Kodi Fraser went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored for Sentinel. Amy Taylor added two hits and three RBI.
Paige O’Mara, Amanda Nettleton and Makenna Moore all chipped in two hits for Capital. O’Mara and Herndon were also credited with two RBI.
After rapping out 16 more hits, Capital is now slashing .333/.442/.446/.887 as a team.
