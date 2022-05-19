HELENA — Friday will be the first time this season Capital and Helena High have met on the softball field with each sporting winning records.
Just three weeks ago, the Bengals were 4-7-1 and .500 in conference play. Since, Helena High is 5-1 and has a good grasp on the No. 3 seed in the Western AA standings. In that six-game span, Ryan Schulte’s squad is slashing .391/.473/.580/1.053.
“What I’ve been really happy with this last half [of the season] – I can point to any girl in our lineup and they’ve done something to produce a run at some point in the second half of the season,” Schulte said. “I think that’s what you ask for. You want to be able to depend on anybody at any time to have a timely hit, a big hit, when we need it.”
Capital, from the outset, has been in competition for the conference’s top spot. After an 0-2 start to their non-conference schedule, the Bruins have won 14 of their last 15 overall and 12-straight conference games.
The Bruins walked off Missoula Sentinel 6-5 on April 28 in a battle of conference unbeatens and have since taken down the Spartans again.
Capital holds a two-game advantage on Sentinel and the head-to-head tiebreaker, meaning the Bruins have already locked up the West’s No. 1 seed in the state tournament and at least a share of the conference championship. The Bruins will also receive a first-round bye in the state tournament.
The next Capital win or Sentinel loss would result in an outright league title for the Bruins.
With two conference games remaining, Capital’s goal is to put the finishing touches on its stellar regular season.
“We want to make sure we continue to progress and understand that once we get to the state tournament everything starts over…The girls have worked very hard to be undefeated,” Bruins head coach Mike Miller said. “The last thing we want to do is have a slip up on the last weekend to take us out of the outright championship or undefeated season.”
Capital rolls into Friday on a five-game winning streak. The Bruins, with Anna Cockhill, Ashley King and company atop the order, are slashing .335/.443/.448/.891 this season.
A 2.16 team ERA has been paired with that potent offensive attack to result in Capital’s record, but like any winning team, the Bruins focus on the little things during practice that pay off in-game.
“We work at it when we’re scrimmaging or in the middle of a drill,” Miller said. “We talk about the little things. We stop and make an example of lead-offs and taking the extra base and what happens when we don’t get the bunt down…We stress that the little things are important, it’s not always the big hit or hitting a home run or whatever that wins a game.”
Watch the Bruins play and it becomes apparent pretty quickly that they know how to run the bases.
Capital takes advantage of nearly every pitch in the dirt or overthrown cut-off to move up a base. The Bruins have also swiped 43 bags this season at a 95.6 percent success rate.
Cockhill is the genesis of Capital’s heads-up base running as its lead-off batter. She gets on base at a .565 clip and has racked up 15 stolen bases in 17 games to go along with 10 extra-base hits and 21 RBI.
Behind her, King leads the team in batting average (.529), OBP (.613), slugging percentage (.765), OPS (1.378), hits (27) and doubles (eight).
The senior, in her first season with Capital, has fit right into what was already a stout Bruins lineup while adjusting to a new position in the outfield.
“She just doesn’t have bad at-bats,” Miller said of King. “She hits a lot of line drives and has key hits in key situations. She’s been, certainly, more than I had hoped for, but now I’m getting to where I expect it a little more…
“It just seems like her approach to the game is pretty level-headed and steady. She listens and talks with you about the game. She’s always focused on what she’s doing without being on an emotional rollercoaster.”
King doubled twice and had a pair of RBI in Capital’s 6-0 win over Helena High on April 19.
Nyeala Herndon pitched a complete game three-hitter and struck out 12 in that game. She will enter Friday with a 12-1 record and 1.61 ERA in 14 appearances.
Helena High’s offense, one that has been churning out runs in bunches of late, will meet a Capital pitching staff that holds opposing batters to a .193 average.
In their last six contests, Helena High is scoring 10.2 runs per game after averaging just 3.8 in the previous six games during the last two weeks of April.
The Bengals, like the Bruins, have a trip to the state tournament locked up, but wouldn’t mind evening the crosstown season series and putting an end to Capital’s unbeaten conference record.
“A win over Capital [Friday] would, I think, solidify the fact that the girls have bought into the process and that they’ve bought into the idea of getting just a little bit better every single day…To get a win would provide the girls with that little extra bit of belief in themselves and that confidence that you hope they’re playing with by the end of the year,” Schulte said.
Oddly enough, Helena High and Capital have amassed the same amount of hits (157) and doubles (31) this season. It took the Bengals an extra game to reach those numbers, but they have the definitive edge in home runs with nine to Capital’s four.
Kendall Klemp paces the Bengals with three long-balls, two of which have come in the month of May.
She is slashing .436/.508/.709/1.217 for the season, and is 9-for-18 in her last six games.
“If I was to put a tape on from the first game of the season until the most recent one, there’s nothing about [Klemp’s] routine or her approach that has changed at all…I think, in order to be a great hitter, you have to find a way to approach every pitch the same exact way…
“She’s a fighter at the plate. She’s a great two-strike hitter. She fouls balls off that aren’t there and forces pitchers to bring pitches in the zone or miss, and when they do, she’s been hitting it hard.”
Both Brooke Richardson and Ashlyn Lamping sport batting averages of at least .375 and the Bengals feature seven players who are hitting .300 or better entering Friday. Madi Lamping, in the month of May, is slashing .556/.636/.611/1.247.
Crosstown games are always played in the midst of a special atmosphere. Friday figures to be no different with both teams looking to finish the season strong and earn the bragging rights that come with beating a crosstown rival.
“Crosstown is obviously one of the biggest games of the year, so keeping [the players] focused for that is not going to be an issue,” Miller said. “Winning the conference is great, but crosstown is right there in the mix. The last thing we want to do is lose crosstown, the undefeated record, and have those setbacks going into the state tournament.”
Crosstown Round 2 is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Helena’s Mihelish Field.
“Really it comes down to, for me, is this a group that’s going to weather some of the storms that are inevitably going to come as you wrap up your season?” Schulte said of his message to his team. “Is this group going to choose to get beyond some of those low moments in a game and rally behind one another?...
“[The players] are going to have to do it as a team and we’re gonna have to do it together. I think that’s the most important part of what I want them to understand going forward.”
Helena High wraps up its regular-season schedule on Saturday against Missoula Hellgate. Capital plays Missoula Big Sky at home the same day to end its conference slate.
The Class AA state tournament is scheduled to be held next Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Missoula. This is the first year with the new 12-team format.
