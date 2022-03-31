ANACONDA — Even if deep down they didn't believe, the Copperheads never waivered during Thursday's 7-6 home victory over Missoula Loyola in eight innings.
"It was my first game as a head coach so I've got lots to work on," said Copperheads coach Alice Ann Sloan. "I'm really proud of (the players) for sticking with it, coming back and getting the win.
"I just can't say enough how proud I am. They worked hard and I don't think they expected to win, either. So it's a good morale booster for all of us."
Whether it was Ashley Mitchell pitching out of another jam, or the offense being down to its last out after letting a three-run lead slip away, the Anaconda softball team stayed poised. That poise resulted in a walk-off win to open the season.
Cara DeMarois came up with one out in the bottom of the eighth and the game tied 6-6. She worked the count full and eventually drew a walk. On the first pitch, a ball, to No. 3 hitter Cara Fortner, DeMarois took off for second base. While stealing the bag, Loyola catcher Lexi Melxner airmailed the throw into centerfield, allowing DeMarois to advance to third.
Fortner remained patient and watched two more balls go by. With a 3-0 count, she got the green light and made the most of it by smacking a liner into left field to score DeMarois from third.
"We're happy, very happy, with the outcome," said Loyola coach Otto Thill. "Down 5-2 in the seventh, come back and tie it up, and we got two injured players at home. We've got 22 games left so I am happy with the results we had."
Anaconda unexpectedly found itself on the ropes late in the game. After a four-run fifth inning gave the Copperheads a 5-1 advantage with two innings to play, it seemed like the game was in hand. A four-run lead obviously isn't insurmountable, but the Breakers also had to finish the game with eight players after their leadoff-hitting second baseman, Melody Von de Perre, rolled her ankle and was unable to continue. Not only had Loyola lost one of its best hitters, but because the Breakers were already playing with just nine players to begin with, there was no sub. So Von de Perre's spot in the batting order was an out in the seventh and eighth innings.
Nevertheless, Loyola kept grinding.
Mitchell, Anaconda's starter, managed to pitch her way out of trouble for most of the game, but couldn't wiggle out of it in the seventh.
After getting a run back in the sixth, the Breakers exploded for four in the seventh even with the automatic out. Sophia Forgey led off with a single and advanced to second on a fielder's choice. Forgery scored on a single by Isa Bates.
Emily Von Hoose singled on the very next pitch to put runners on first and third, and took second on a defensive indifference. With runners on second and third with one out, Sydney Goldbar singled to make it 5-4. Ora Lindauer, behind in the count 0-2, managed to keep the hit parade going. Her single scored Van Hoose to make it 5-5. Two pitches later, Goldbar scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball. Mitchell struck out Melxner to end the inning.
After two quick outs in the bottom of the seventh, the Copperheads were on the verge of defeat after being up by three runs in the seventh less than 30 minutes prior.
But it was Kora Kelly to the rescue.
Kelly, who was 0-for-3 before her final at-bat, stayed aggressive and swung at the first pitch she saw, drilling a ground-rule double to left. She took third on a wild pitch, then scored the game-tying run after the next pitch ricocheted off the backstop and up the first-base line.
Mitchell, who hurled a complete game for the victory while striking out 13, also went 2-for-4 at the dish for Anaconda.
"She did great," Sloan said. "I just let her take the game into her own hands and throw what she thought was best for her. I was really proud of her."
Fortner was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Taryn Coughlin was 2-for-3 with two clutch RBI singles. Her first hit tied the game at 1 in the third inning. Her second hit gave the Copperheads a 2-1 lead in the fifth.
"Yeah, I actually have a bruise from my knee to my hip from (Coughlin)," Sloan said with a laugh. "She got me with a ball in batting practice. She's hitting good."
Bates finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for Loyola. Forgey was 2-for-5 with a run scored, and Ora Lindauer went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
The Copperheads travel to Mission for a double-header Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 10 a.m.
