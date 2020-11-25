MILES CITY — Pitcher Mia Link of Colstrip High School will be joining the softball program at Miles Community College.

Link is a three-year starter for the Fillies and is looking forward to a strong senior season.

"I wanted to stay close to home and continue my softball career," said Link in a MCC press release on why she chose to join the Pioneers. "I wanted to start my pathway to elementary education and MCC fit because of the community and the great people."

