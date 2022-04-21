BUTTE — Gabby Krueger was in control while in the circle, finished 3-for-4 with a triple at the plate and the Corvallis Blue Devils run-ruled the Butte Central Maroons 17-2 in five innings Thursday at Stodden Park.
"It's not where we're at right now," said Maroons coach Chunky Thatcher. "I just hope we're better by the end of the year."
Krueger no-hit the Maroons through three innings and faced the minimum. She struck out seven and allowed four hits through five innings.
"That was probably her best game so far this year," said Corvallis coach Steve Tintzman. "And when we get some warm weather she'll only get tougher."
The Blue Devils managed two runs in the first thanks to walks and errors, and did most of their damage after their first time through the lineup.
"It took us a while to get adjusted to the slower pitching, that's common," Tintzman said.
Corvallis scored 14 runs in the fourth inning to put the game well out of reach. The Blue Devils have eclipsed double-digit scoring in three of their four games this season. They also scored more than 15 runs twice.
"We've had four games, we put up quite a few runs and only one against Frenchtown. But that was against a very quality pitcher," Tintzman said. "We usually put up quite a few runs. Hitting the ball and hitting it hard is our forte."
Eight-hitter Ella Dowd went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Two of her hits and all of her RBIs came during the fourth.
"In the tail end of our lineup, if they hit the ball we have a lot of success," Tintzman said.
Brooke Badovinac led the Maroons offense, going 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored. Mia Keeley walked and scored a run for Central, which was without senior Sofee Thatcher because of a knee injury.
"Everything in life ain't perfect," Chunky Thatcher said. "It's how hard you work to get to perfection."
Butte Central stays home for a game against Hamilton at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Corvallis will host Dillon on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.