Now that the weather has cleared and every spring sport in the Helena area has had a chance to hold a competition, it feels like high school spring sports have finally arrived.

Reinforcing that feeling is the fact that Helena will see its first crosstown competition of the spring on Tuesday as the Bruins and Bengals will duke it out on the tennis court in their first crosstown dual of the season.

The action will get underway and both teams are likely looking forward to getting back on the court after just one win between the two schools in eight dual matchups against Great Falls High and CMR over the weekend.

Both head coaches, Nicole Riebe of Helena High and Ryan Swenson of Capital talked about their team's inexperience in the first weekend of competition.

However, both the Bengals and Bruins have players that should be state title contenders in 2023. Ryan Ashley is a junior singles player for Capital. He dropped one of his first two matches over the weekend, which was his first loss since his freshman season.

Ashley is a two-time all-state performer and so is Qayl Kujala, a girls tennis player for Helena High. Will Johnson is another singles player for the Bengals that made state a year ago and opened the season with a 1-1 mark.

Ashton Shipley made state a season ago for the Bruins on the boys side of things but played doubles the first weekend with Carter Fehr and posted a 1-1 mark too.

The action will get underway on Tuesday at Barney and Lockey Park at 4 p.m.

Helena, Capital off to sizzling start in softball

After the Bruins took third at the Class AA state softball tournament a season ago and went undefeated on their way to winning the Western AA title, it's not a surprise that Capital has started 5-0 in Class AA softball.

But the Bruins have been joined by the crosstown Helena Bengals in a 5-0 start and with their own crosstown matchup looming next week, both teams have a busy week on tap.

Helena will host Bozeman on Tuesday (5 p.m.) in a non-conference matchup while the Bruins will be in Missoula to take on Hellgate (5 p.m.).

Both teams have been dynamic on offense. Helena is scoring just over seven runs per game. The Bengals also have seven home runs by four players led by Kendall Klemp who hit three last Saturday in a win over Missoula Sentinel.

Brooke Richardson also has two home runs and is batting over .400 (.462) along with Klemp (.500) and Kalley May (.467). The pitching duo of Faith Howard (3-0, 1.33 ERA) and Ryle Schleep (2-0, 3.0 ERA) are a combined 5-0 and are holding opposing teams to a batting average of just .208. Helena, which hasn't had to use the bullpen all season, is also averaging more than 10 strikeouts per regulation game.

Of course, you can't talk about pitching without talking about Capital's Nyeala Herndon who has been dominant so far this season. Her ERA is 0.44 and opposing batters are hitting just .117 against the senior. Herndon has allowed just two earned runs and just 12 hits in 29 innings pitched. So far, she's 5-0 on the season and has tossed 29 of the 33 innings played by CHS this season.

After playing Tuesday, both teams will play at Flathead/Glacier this Saturday at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Next up after that is crosstown next Thursday.

Action picks up for track and field

Capital and Helena both started their track and field seasons officially last Thursday in dual competition. Both squads already qualified a number of athletes for the Class AA state track meet.

All of those athletes that qualified are broken down here. One of the top performances from the first week belonged to Capital's Tom Carter, who won the 100-meter dash and the 200 in a triangular against Hellgate and Belgrade last week. Most impressive was his time in the 100-meter dash which was 10.93.

Carter is the defending Class AA state champion in the 200-meter dash and so far, Carter has picked up right where he left off making state in both events in his first try.

The Helena High track team will will be at home on Thursday in a dual against Hellgate. Capital will be in Missoula again to face Big Sky and on Saturday, both Helena teams will be back for the Missoula County Public Schools Invite.

It will be the first non-dual (or triangular) track meet this season for the Bruins and Bengals. The events will start at 9:30 a.m.

Play ball!

The conference baseball season continues for East Helena this week. The Vigilantes made the trip to Hamilton on Monday night and dropped their fifth straight game in the Western AA (12-0) to drop to 2-5 overall.

East Helena will host Florence on Friday. The Falcons defeated the Vigilantes 25-8 earlier this season. EHHS hasn't scored in the past two games but will have a chance to get back in the win column on Friday against Florence at Ryan Field in Helena. The first pitch will go out at 3 p.m.

East Helena will also have two games in softball this week. The Vigilantes didn't open their season until a week ago but won two of their first three games over Dillon and Corvallis sandwiched between a loss to Hamilton on Saturday.

The EHHS softball team will play at Florence on Wednesday, followed by a home game on Saturday against Stevensville at 5 p.m.