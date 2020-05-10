HELENA -- This is the final Replays segment of our five-part series on the history of local AA softball, from 2013-19. We’ll touch briefly on the crosstown rivalry, Capital and Helena High’s appearances in the state tournaments, and some individual postseason honors.
2013
Savannah Smith’s 2 home runs powered Capital to the first crosstown win, 9-2. Teammates Haley Pardy and Emily Hultin also had multihit games, and pitcher Brittany Smith spun a four-hitter. Helena’s Kelsey Brozovich’s 2-run jack prevented the shutout.
Game 2 saw CHS take the sweep 8-4, sparked by 2-run taters from McKenzie Johnston and winning hurler Smith. Sarah Bryson paced the Lady Bengals’ attack, although her 3-run homer was reduced to an RBI-double, when a teammate was out for missing home plate. Nicole Pocklington sustained the loss.
“I’m just really proud of my girls, they played hard and showed a lot of character to rally back like that after falling behind (7-1),” HHS’ first-year coach Molly Casey said.
Helena (8-13) missed out on state after dropping the playoff series to Sentinel, in three games. Capital swept Hellgate 2-0 and entered the state tournament in Great Falls as the No. 3 seed.
CHS (15-10) went 1-2 in the tourney, losing to West 10-2, beating Butte 7-3 and losing to West and CMR, 10-2 and 8-2. Johnston (2B, 3 RBIs) swung the big bat versus the Lady Bulldogs. Brittany scattered eight hits in the win.
Local diamonders earning all-state status included Savannah Smith (OF, .465), and Johnston (Utility, .390). Smith set a school record .417 career batting average.
Those making second team all-conference were Capital’s Kyra Dorvall (.400), Quinci Robertson, Pardy and Brittany Smith (P, 12-5); and MacKenzie Donnelly and Tylar Holland, of Helena. Honorable mention went to HHS’ Emanuel (.446), Taylor Reisbeck, Darcy Ryan and Emanuel; and Kady Bartsch of CHS.
2014
Capital garnered the season-opener, 6-4, in a nonconference affair. “I’m happy with the effort the girls put forth today,” said HHS’ new coach, Ryan Schulte. “Their attitude stayed positive and they supported each other the whole game.”
In the first conference match, Megan Fitzpatrick (4-5, 6 RBIs) blasted a pair of taters, while Brittany Smith fired a two-hit, seven-strikeout whitewash, in CHS’ 12-0 triumph. Smith and Destry McNellis combined for seven base knocks.
Powered by Johnston’s 2-run homer, the Lady Bruins achieved the sweep, 4-1, despite being outhit, 9-3. Smith also went deep and pitched the win. Terra Gilchrist spun a two-hitter in the loss. Teammates Emanuel, Jordan Hinman, Taryn Holland and Anna Fischer shined at the plate for HHS.
In the playoffs, Helena lost to Glacier in two games, to finish at 6-14-1. Over at Northwest Park, the Bru-crew swept Sentinel in two straight, and entered the AA tourney in Great Falls as the No. 2 seed.
CHS (18-7) then went 1-2 at State, beating Great Falls 3-2, before losing to CMR 12-1 and West 8-0. Smith pitched the win over GFH, while Brittany Hogan, Jaley Priddy, Shelby Van Hemelryck and Sydney Ladas provided the scoring.
Earning 2014 all-state recognition were Kady Bartsch (1B), McNellis (2B), Johnston (SS), Ladas (OF) and Tylar Holland (OF).
Johnston led the Bruins in seven categories, including a .430 average and 26 RBIs, while setting the school record with 10 season homers. Ladas hit .403, McNellis batted .367, and Bartsch hit .321. Holland batted .312 for the red-and-white.
Pitcher Brittany Smith (10-4) and Hogan of CHS; and Helena’s Emanuel (.430, 30 hits) and Abby Thompson were all chosen second team all-conference. Locals making HM were Mickey Edgar (HHS), and Fitzpatrick (CHS).
2015
Capital garnered a 9-5 decision in the first Xtown tilt, behind the bats of Ladas, Priddy and Van Hemelryck, and the pitching of Shelby Martin and Toree Rensmon. Gilchrist took the loss. HHS’ offense was sparked by Emanuel and Ashley Nash.
In the rematch, Gilchrist fired a two-hit, 13-strikeout gem, giving the Lady Bengals a split, 2-1. CHS’ Smith allowed but five hits. Helena’s offense was provided by Fischer, Tylar Holland and Hailey Crawford. A Johnston triple and Taylor Mathews’ RBI ruined the shutout.
The Lady Bengals later swept Sentinel to qualify for state for the first time in six years. At the tourney in Missoula, No. 4 seeded HHS (13-10) then dropped both games in Missoula, to No. 1 Russell 6-0 and Butte 9-0.
Capital also swept its playoff, beating Hellgate to garner the No. 3 seed. At State, CHS (15-9) went 0-2, being shaded by West 1-0 and then eliminated by Great Falls 9-2. In the pitcher’s duel versus the Lady Bears, Smith crafted a six-hitter and did not walk a batter.
Sydney Ladas (OF), Taylor Mathews (DP), Erin Emanuel (SS) and Tylar Holland (OF), were the local 2015 all-staters.
Emanuel batted a team-high .433. She graduated with at least four Helena records, including 37 season hits, and a .438 career average, and went to play NCAA Division I for Central Florida. Holland hit .394 and posted a school record 25 RBIs. Ladas batted .365, while Mathews, the first Lady Bruin frosh to make all-state, hit .400.
Those earning second team all-conference were Capital hurler Brittany Smith (1.51 ERA) and Madison Quick (.372), and Helena’s Emma Meredith and pitcher Terra Gilchrist (school wins record 13-8, 136 Ks).
McKenzie Johnston (school record 15 career homers) and Jaley Priddy of CHS, and HHS’ Jordan Hinman were named honorable mention.
2016
After Capital edged out a 3-2 win in the intracity nonconference season curtain-raiser, the Bru-crew pulled off a 6-5 win in the initial Western AA contest, powered by a pair of 2-run homers by Mathews and Priddy. Toree Rensmon gained the win, and Gilchrist was hung with the loss. Jamie Pickens (2B, HR, 3 RBIs) sparked Helena.
Game 3 saw Priddy sprint home after a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh to give the Lady Bruins a harrowing 1-0 victory. Martin (8 Ks, 1 BB) outdueled Gilchrist (7 Ks, 0 BB) to notch the win, both hurlers throwing masterful three-hitters.
Helena qualified for the AA tournament, winning two of three playoff games from Sentinel. The Lady Bruins earned their trip to The Show in two straight run-rules over Flathead.
At State in Kalispell No. 4 HHS (12-13) lost to No. 1 CMR 6-2 and to West 10-0. Against the state champion Lady Rustlers, Hinman and MacKenna Schmolke both went yard.
No. 3 Capital (14-11) went 1-2 in the tourney, losing to Great Falls 14-13, beating Senior 6-0, and bowing out 1-0 to Glacier. There were 11 combined homers in the GFH contest, 6 by the Lady Bruins. Rensmon (2-2B, HR, 4 RBIs) went 5 for 10 on the last day, with Martin pitching five- and three-hitters.
CHS’ Madison Quick (OF), Emily Hill (1B), Jaley Priddy (2B), Mathews (UP) and Martin (P), were selected 2016 all-staters. Representing Helena were Emma Meredith (OF), Jordan Hinman (DP) and Pickens (2B).
Hill was the team batting and home run champ, at .380 and 8 homers, and Priddy hit .301 with 22 RBIs. Mathews and Quick batted .313 and .307. Martin went 11-6 (135 Ks, 1.79 ERA) on the rubber. Meredith led the Lady Bengals with a .353 BA and 30 hits, Hinman batted .316, and Pickens – the program’s first freshman all-stater – hit .333 and posted a team-high .628 slugging percentage.
Second team all-conference selections were Toree Rensmon, Caroline Rosling and Kamrin Rosling of Capital, and HHS’ Gilchrist. Honorable mention went to Helena’s Taryn Holland and Crawford, and Rena Belcourt of CHS.
2017
The season lid-lifter saw CHS claim a 9-0 nonconference victory. At 2017’s first intracity Western contest, HHS’ Addie Slanger laid down a perfect suicide squeeze bunt to score Rheyse Struble with the winning run and edge their counterparts 3-2. Gilchrist outdrew Martin in the pitcher’s duel, allowing six hits to Martin’s seven.
The rubber match was a historic battle for the conference championship, with Capital prevailing 6-3. Caroline Rosling (4-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBIs) was the Bru-crew’s hero. Martin got the best of Gilchrist in the circle. Mathews, Priddy and Crawford posted two base raps each.
CHS took a team record .358 regular season batting average into state in Great Falls, but then went 0-2, losing to Senior 5-4 and Sentinel 8-4. The Lady Bruins, who were led at the plate by Mathews, Priddy and Caroline and Kamrin Rosling in the tourney, and finished the year at 18-4.
HHS swept Flathead in the conference playoff, which included the program’s first perfect game, a five-inning in masterpiece by Terra Gilchrist in the opener. Gilchrist fanned 10 out of 15 Bravettes in the opener.
Helena’s No. 2 seed at The Show was its highest ranking since its 1990 conference championship. The red-and-white then proceeded to garner their first-ever state trophy. HHS opened with a 3-1 win over Butte 3-1, lost to eventual champion CMR 11-0, and then defeated Sentinel 6-3 and Big Sky 3-1, on Gilchrist’s 3-hitter. Next, HHS (16-11) finished third after losing to Great Falls.
Gilchrist hurled all three wins, supported by a sound defense, and the hitting prowess of herself, Taryn Holland, Mariah English, Pickens and Vanessa “Vee” Walsh.
Local all-staters included Gilchrist (P), Holland (1B), Crawford (SS) and Pickens (2B), of Helena; and Capital’s Martin (P), Caroline Rosling (3B) and Mathews (OF).
Terra Gilchrist left the school with eight school records, highlighted by season (16) and career (41) wins, and season (193) and career (506) strikeouts. Holland hit .359 and posted HHS’ RBI (25) and home run (7, tie) records. Pickens was the team batting champ at .451 and tied the school mark of 37 hits, while Crawford hit .311.
Martin went 12-3 on the rubber (1.87 ERA), and batted a CHS-record 30 RBIS. Rosling hit .469 with a .750 slugging percentage, while Mathews batted .398 with 30 base hits.
Those making second team all-conference were Capital’s Jaley Priddy (school-record .484 BA) and Kamrin Rosling (.394), and Walsh (.360) for the Lady Bengals. Honorable mention citations went to Sam Holman (HHS), and Rena Belcourt and April Davis (CHS).
2018
Sparked by April Davis’ triple and five RBIs, and Shelby Martin’s five-hit pitching, the Lady Bruins took Game 1, 12-2. Mathews had two hits, a homer and two RBIs. Pickens had a pair of base knocks for HHS.
In the rematch, the 1-2 punch of Martin (2-hitter, 14 Ks) and Mathews (2-4, 2-2B, 2 RBIs) led Capital to a 9-0 victory, and its first undefeated (12-0) conference championship since 2011. Teammates Kamrin Rosling and Davis produced three hits and three RBIs, respectively.
HHS swept Big Sky 2-0 in the conference playoff, and entered state at Batch Field as the No. 4 seed. The Lady Bengals then lost to No. 1 Great Falls 6-2 and Butte 5-4, to finish at 12-10. Helena’s offense in the tourney was led by Walsh, Pickens and English. Tyliegh Burchard pitched tough in both losses.
No. 1 Capital wound up placing third, for the fifth state trophy of coach Mike Miller’s career. CHS beat Russell 10-7 and Senior 5-3, and lost to GFH 4-0 and Sentinel 8-7. Pacing the brown-and-gold at the plate were Davis, Martin, Kam Rosling, Kacie Gross, Nicole Ames and Morgan Rehm. Martin (11-4) pitched both wins for Capital, which finished at 18-5.
Earning all-state honors were Capital’s Shelby Martin (P), her doppleganger Taylor Mathews (OF), Davis (C) and Ames (P); and Jamie Pickens (2B) of Helena.
Mathews, who was the team’s first four-time all-stater, batted a school record .494, finished with a lifetime BA of .394, and ranks No. 1 with 43 career extra base hits. Martin set program career wins (37-15) and strikeouts (429) records.
Davis hit .466 and established a program record 32 RBIs, while Ames went 7-1 on the rubber. Pickens led the Lady Bengals with a .430 average and 30 hits.
Those making second team all-conference were Sarah Bury of CHS, and HHS’ Walsh and Sam Matteucci. Capital’s Kacie Gross, Rosling and Madi Rouse; and Addie Slanger, Kali Anderson and English, of Helena, all made HM.
2019
Nicole Ames pitched and batted Capital to a 9-7 win in eight innings in the first crosstown. The game’s other top hitters were CHS’ Riley Ames and Jenna Priddy, and Nicole Price, Kali Anderson, Brooke Ark and Mariah English of HHS.
The brown-and-gold got the sweep in a slugfest, 17-10, led by Sarah Bury’s grand slam homer and a 2-run shot by Priddy. HHS was paced by a 3-run tater by Vanessa Walsh, and Anderson’s multihit game.
The spring of 2019 saw the reinstatement of the divisional tournaments, although the Western AA in Missoula was canceled due to rain.
In Butte, No. 3 Capital (14-10) made its 28th consecutive state tournament appearance, where they went 2-2, beating Skyview 5-3 and Helena 11-0, and losing to Senior 10-2 and West 4-2. In the intra-city win, Nicole fired a 1-hitter, while Kendall Isaacson and Madison Davis had 2 hits and 2 RBIs each.
No. 4 Helena (10-13), beat Sentinel 12-7, and lost the GFH 11-0 and Capital. Riley Thennis led the attack versus Lady Spartans, going 2-4, with a tater and four RBIs.
Local all-state selectees consisted of Lady Bruins’ Nicole Ames (P), Lauren Archie (1B), Sarah Bury (C), Jenna Priddy (2B) and Alli McMillan (DH); and HHS’ Vee Walsh (3B) and Amber Countryman (SS).
Ames went 11-9 with 123 strikeouts, while Archie was the team batting champ at .429, and was tops in four other categories. Priddy batted .348, Bury hit .338, and McMillan hit .306. Walsh batted .377, led HHS in five categories, and set four school records, including season RBIs (28) and career (13) homers. Countryman won the team batting title at .391.
Second team all-conference selections went to CHS’ Mashayla O’Malley and Riley Ames; and Mariah English of HHS.
Mike Miller, who concluded his 25th season at Capital’s helm, is now the AA’s second-winningest coach, with a career record of 340-232, for a .594 winning percentage.
