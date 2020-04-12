In this segment of our four-part series on the history of local AA softball, we revisit the years 1994-2001, highlighting the crosstown rivalry, Capital High and Helena’s appearance in the state tournaments, and individual postseason honors.
1994
In the opening crosstown of 1994 at Batch Fields, Capital rallied from behind for an 8-4 victory, powered by Shannon Backeberg, Kellee Hawe and Kris Horne, who all rapped three hits apiece. Ozz Henderson led HHS with a pair of base knocks. Kerry Schneckloth pitched the win and Tamara Rodgers took the loss.
In the second game, Hawe spun a five-hit, 14-strikeout effort to beat Tamara Rodgers, as CHS triumphed 4-1. Backeberg, Horne and Hawe collected a couple hits apiece. Helena’s Kim Rodgers went 2-3 with a triple.
At the state tournament in Kalispell – which every AA team automatically participated in – the Brown-and-Gold opened with a pair of wins. Hawe fired a three-hit shutout over Bozeman, 8-0, in the curtain-raiser, while Jenny Burgett and Hawe sparked the offense. In a 7-6 upset over No. 1 CM Russell, Kelli Wines, Hawe, Burgett and Horne spearheaded the scoring. Schneckloth collected the win.
Capital then dropped their next two contests, and finished at 11-13. Helena went 0-2 at state and wound up 4-18.
Helena junior outfielder Erika Lieberg, one of the best clutch hitters in the conference, was named second team all-state. Danielle Eby, CHS shortstop, made first team all-Western AA.
Second team all-conference selectees included Schneckloth and Horne. Hawe, who earned HM all-conference, batted .427, with 15 of her 35 hits going for extra bases.
1995
Sophomore pitcher Tamara Rodgers fired a three-hitter and whiffed seven batsmen – helping her cause with three singles and an RBI – as Helena prevailed 9-4 in the season’s initial crosstown. Teammate Henderson lined an inside-the-park home run and drove in 3 runs. Capital hurler Kellee Hawe took the loss, despite eight strikeouts.
In the rematch, the Lady Bengals captured a narrow 2-1 decision in a pitcher’s duel. Jana Romasko scored Helena’s deciding run in the third inning, racing home after a dropped third strike. Capital’s tally came when Hawe’s single plated Kelli Wines.
Rodgers scattered five hits for the win, while Schneckloth and Hawe combined on a three-hitter.
Helena went 2-2 at the state tournament in Great Falls, to finish the year at 10-13. Their first win was a 2-1 victory over West, powered by Erika Lieberg’s 2-run homer, and Rodgers’ three-hitter.
Capital was 0-2 at state and wound up 6-16.
Local softballers making first team all-state were senior outfielder Erika Lieberg, and junior Kellee Hawe, at designated hitter. Hawe, whom first-year CHS coach Mike Miller called “the best hitter in the state,” batted .414, with 23 RBIs.
Those earning second team all-conference citations were Capital’s Schneckloth, Andrea Alavarez, and Horne; and Lady Bengal Tamara Rodgers (6-10). Ryen Aasheim (HHS) and Lisa Grovom (CHS) made honorable mention.
1996
“(New CHS coach) Mike (Miller) had his kids ready to play,” HHS coach Al Hartman said after his brother-in-law’s charges garnered the season’s first intracity contest, with a come-from-behind 6-5 victory.
Jinny Chapman’s walk-off double in the seventh plated Cass Broadwater for the win. Teammates Missy Eckhart and Theresa Racicot contributed to the offense. Hawe pitched a four-hitter for the win, while Tamara Rodgers took the loss. Helena’s Brigit Lieberg was 3-for-4 with a triple.
Crosstown II saw the Lady Bengals’ 5-2 triumph earn the season split, behind Rodger’s three-hit pitching, and two CHS baserunners thrown out by catcher Jana Romasko. Helena’s big blow was Brooke Jone’s 2-run triple, while Angie Levandowski rapped two hits. Hawe was saddled with the loss.
Both teams finished the regular season at 7-13, and that’s how they wound up, since the state tournament in Billings was canceled due to rain.
CHS senior Kellee Hawe, who posted her third straight .400 season (averaging .413 her last three years), and posted a 2.65 ERA in the circle, collected her second all-state first team citation. Teammate Theresa Racicot made second team outfielder.
Lady Bengal junior Brigit Leiberg achieved the team’s batting title with a .385 mark.
1997
Senior hurler Tamara Rodgers fired a three-hit shutout in the season’s first crosstown, during a 3-0 Helena victory. Brigit Lieberg (3-run homer), Megan Sandiland and Rodgers (triple), each produced three base raps.
Future superstar Danelle Murphy was tabbed with the loss, while teammate Wendy Gomendi had a pair of hits for CHS.
The Lady Bruins broke even in Xtown II, outlasting their counterparts 10-9. Lacing big blows for Capital were Jinny Chapman and Liz Roberts, with homers; along with Ami Anders (3-run triple), Cass Broadwater and Becca Grosser. Murphy pitched the win.
HHS’ 14-hit attack was paced by multi-hit games from Rodgers, Sandiland, Melissa Malloy, Kris Percival and Becky Jones.
At the state tournament in Butte, the conference runner-up Lady Bengals went 2-2 and finished at 12-10 overall. Malloy and Brigit Lieberg led the offense in the tourney, with averages of .545 and .533, respectively. Rodgers fired a 1-hitter in HHS’ 11-1 win over Billings Senior.
Capital finished at 9-11 after going 1-2 at state. The Lady Bruins beat Skyview 5-2, sparked by Wendy Gomendi’s RBI-single and pitcher Cass Broadwater’s one-hitter. Jinny Chapman went 5-9 in the tournament, with three doubles.
Rodgers and junior shortstop Jinny Chapman were selected 1997 first team all-staters. Junior outfielders Megan Sandiland of Helena, and CHS’ Becca Glosser made second team all-state.
Rodgers posted a 12-6 mark, 18 complete games and 184 strikeouts in the circle for Helena, while batting .406 with five taters. She left Helena with 14 pitching and hitting records. Chapman batted school records of .457 average, .644 on base percentage, and .757 slugging.
Local all-conference selections included Lady Bruin catcher Wendy Gomendi on the second team, and honorable mention choices of HHS’ Percival and Levandowski, and Ami Anders of CHS.
1998
Capital posted a 6-3 triumph in the year’s first intracity, with Murphy twirling a three-hit, 11-strikeout game. Wendy Gomendi struck the big blow in the 5-run second frame with a 2-run double, while HHS committed three errors. Clancy Casey was stuck with the hard-luck loss.
Broadwater, Callie Sparing and Becca Glosser produced a pair of base hits each in the rematch, as CHS prevailed 5-3 for the sweep. Murphy threw a five-hit win, while Megan McEwen was tabbed with the defeat. Helena’s Becky Taylor laced a three-bagger, and Erin Ford scored after a base on balls, two stolen bases and a throwing error.
At state in Kalispell, the No. 2 seeded Bru-crew advanced to the semifinals with a white-knuckle 3-2 victory over the Bravettes in 10 innings. Callie Sparing, Chapman and Gomendi shined offensively, while Murphy scattered seven hits for the win.
CHS was then shaded in extra innings 2-1 by Great Falls High, before exiting the tourney with a school wins record (17-4). Helena went 0-2 in the tourney and wound up 6-15.
Seniors Chapman (shortstop) and Gomendi (catcher), and Sparing (second base), a junior, paced the local contingent with 1998 first team all-state selections, followed by second teamers Murphy and Helena outfielder Megan Sandiland.
Jinny Chapman left Capital with a lifetime BA of .378, and career records of .570 OBP and .606 slugging.
Locals making second team all-conference were CHS’ Broadwater and Snellman. Sarah Olsen, Ford and Becky Jones, of HHS, and Lady Bruin Glosser, were honorable mention choices.
1999
Capital claimed the first game in 1999, with 5-0 shutout behind the dazzling one-hit, nine-strikeout pitching of Danelle Murphy. Broadwater and Ashley Snellman laced two hits apiece, and Murphy helped her cause with an RBI double. HHS’s Anna Doubek ripped a line-drive single in the first inning to ruin the no-hitter. The pitching loss went to McEwen.
Murphy again dominated Helena’s gals in Round 2, fanning 11 during the 5-1 victory, with a three-hitter. Broadwater, Sparing, Murphy and Snellman collected two hits each. Helena’s run came after Doubek’s triple and an RBI single by Angie Songer. Clancy Casey, the losing pitcher, did not permit an extra base hit.
Capital entered state in Billings as the No. 3 seed, going 2-2 and finishing at 11-11 on the year. In the second round, CHS lost a heartbreaker to eventual state runner-up Senior 1-0, despite Murphy’s four-hitter. When they beat Bozeman 12-3, she pitched her 12th win of the year and went 4-for-5 at the plate.
Helena finished at 5-17, after an 0-2 effort in the state tourney.
HHS junior first baseman Anna Doubek was selected first team all-state, while Cass Broadwater, Capital’s junior second sacker, was tabbed a second teamer. Doubek batted a school-record .542 (26-for-48), at one point going on a 15-for-21 tear for a .714 average.
Local diamonders making second team all-conference were Capital’s Danelle Murphy, shortstop Callie Sparing, and outfielders Liz Meyer and Ashley Snellman. Murphy graduated with virtually every school pitching record, highlighted by 29 career wins, 0.89 season ERA, and 344 lifetime strikeouts.
Honorable mention all-conference selectees were Lady Bengals’ McEwen and Clancy Casey, and Kalli Kahrs of CHS.
2000
Katie Reighard drove home Fallon LaSalle with the go-ahead run, and CHS staved off Helena for a 5-2 victory in the new millenium’s first Xtown. Sheena Nelson pitched a five-hitter and whiffed eight for the win. Jamie Tobol and Julie Swehla bolstered the offense. HHS freshman hurler Amy Brooks was saddled with the loss, while Doubek powdered a solo dinger.
In the rematch, a pitcher’s duel between Helena’s Melissa Cronen and Nelson, the Lady Bengals got even with a 3-2 shading, lifted by the sparkling defense of Doubek and Jade Anders. Cronen gave up four hits and struck out five, while Nelson spun a 3-hitter. CHS’ Tobol (2-3) and Mandy Brown both had two-baggers.
The Red-and-White entered the AA tourney at Batch as the No. 7 seed, and opened the event by upsetting No. 2 Senior, 2-1. Cronen pitched a five-hitter, with Jade Anders’s 2-run double provided the winning margin. Left fielder (and both coach’s daughter) Ashley Miller’s throw to catcher Misty Hamilton gunned down the tying run at the plate.
The Lady Bengals then lost to Butte 2-1, before beating No. 5 Skyview 3-1. Brooks, Miller, Amanda Duncan, Doubek and Anders provided the scoring offense, for winning hurler Cronen. HHS then dropped its second 1-run tourney loss, to Sentinel 4-3, to finish at 7-17.
Capital was seeded No. 6, and lost to Great Falls High 10-2 and Sentinel 4-0, to wind up 6-16.
Doubek, a senior third-sacker, and junior outfielder Liz Meyer were selected 2000 first team all-staters. Doubek finished with a lifetime .402 BA, while Meyer hit .387 on the year. Local all-conference honorable mention diamonders were HHS’ Mandy Brown and Jennifer Malloy; and Lady Bruins Nelson, Cassie Rice and Julie Swehla.
2001
New Helena coach Lynn Miller’s charges edged her husband’s Lady Bruins 1-0 in eight innings in Xtown I. Brooks’ double plated Amy McCardle (3-for-4) with the winning run in the pitcher’s duel. Cronen twirled a four-hitter with six strikeouts, while CHS frosh Schmitz gave up five hits and whiffed eight.
“I am relieved, I thought the pitchers did very well,” the Lady Bengal skipper said afterwards.
Cronen hurled another intracity shutout in the rematch, a 7-0 victory, fanning eight with a three-hitter. Brooks, Brittany Rieker and Duncan all had multihit games. Miller threw out a runner at the plate to preserve the whitewash. Cassie Rice had a pair of singles for CHS. Sheena Nelson sustained the loss.
At the 2001 state tournament in Great Falls, Brooks fired a two-hitter for a 3-2 win over Bozeman, with the offense being provided by McArdle, Brooks, Melissa Ewen, Mandy Brown and Miller. After a loss 1-0 loss to CMR, the Lady Bengals were eliminated by Capital, which dropped its opener 1-0 to Great Falls High.
CHS captured Xtown III by a score of 5-2, behind the two-hit pitching of Sheena Nelson, and the offense of Meyer, Riley, Reighard, Swehla and Rice. Cronen was saddled with the loss. The Lady Bruins then exited after a 6-3 loss to Sentinel. Both local schools finished at 10-12.
Helena sophomore first baseman Amy Brooks (.327 batting average, .608 slugging) and junior outfielder Ashley Miller (.357 average, .490 OBP) were selected first team all-staters, while CHS senior outfielder Liz Meyer (.412 average), made the second team. Meyer left the school with a career average of .371.
Those named second team all-conference were Capital’s Rice, Swehla and Schmitz, and Brown of HHS.
