CORVALLIS — Corvallis’ indoor softball facility wasn’t yet complete when Gabby Krueger and Macee Greenwood began their freshman year of high school in 2018.
Now senior captains, they've been able to use the rectangular-shaped facility to work on their pitching and hitting when the elements don’t allow for that to take place outdoors. That’s just one of the transformations for the softball program since their freshmen season, along with a new scoreboard and signage around the stadium.
Krueger even had a hand in the literal foundation of the building, which was finished before her freshman season in the spring of 2019. Since then, she and Greenwood have been foundational pieces as winning has become more commonplace. They’ve started on varsity since their freshman season and are now leading Corvallis’ charge to a potential second straight berth in the state tournament and just its third trip there over the past 11 years.
“Last year was such a good season and we finally went to state,” Krueger said after Corvallis’ 19-3 win over rival Hamilton on Thursday. “It was such a cool experience and an honor to be part of the team that did that and broke the norm.
"I just feel like this program is really coming together. It’s cool to see all the interest and the girls seeing that we’re having fun, we’re having a great time and they want to be part of the team that we helped create.”
Two years after that facility was completed, the Blue Devils went 2-2 at the state tournament in their first trip there since 2016. They’re putting themselves in a position to qualify again this year, which would mark their first time making state in consecutive seasons since 2011, which marked the end of a long run as perennial qualifiers.
The Blue Devils improved to 5-2 in Southwest A play with the win over Hamilton, keeping them in second place behind Frenchtown, which is the only league team that’s beaten Corvallis, whose 7-6 overall record includes losses only to 2021 state qualifiers that have top-level pitchers. Frenchtown is one of the premier programs in the state regardless of classification and an example of what coach Steve Tintzman hopes Corvallis can become.
He’s already seeing the Blue Devils transform from a team to a program. This year, they have a full varsity and junior varsity squad for the first time since he took over in 2015, going from a low of 13 players to having 22 players.
“It takes time to build a program that the girls are proud of and the community can be proud of too,” he said. “These girls recruit, they go down the halls and say, ‘Hey, you should try softball.’ It’s not always easy getting them to believe in themselves and step on the field expecting to win instead of hoping to win. But that’s been a huge difference, a culture change.”
Getting players to come out can be tough given that Corvallis has a standout track and field program under Spencer Huls. At least Class A golf is in the fall, unlike Class B and Class C, which allows Greenwood to come out to play softball.
She’s a standout golfer who is going to golf at Boise State after winning the 2020 State A individual golf title and finishing as the runner-up three times. She’s also a quality softball player, being named all-state last year and an all-conference honorable mention as a freshman.
Krueger is also planning to play in college and is deciding between a few softball offers. She’s been a starting pitcher since her freshman season and was an all-state selection last year. On Thursday, she went 2 for 2 with two singles, a walk and three runs scored.
Greenwood pitched the first two innings, giving up just one hit, a solo home run to Maddy Ward. She went 2 for 3 at the plate with a single, a two-run double and a run scored. Senior Ella Dowd had an RBI fielder’s choice and senior Trinity McLane had two RBI singles.
The Blue Devils have players who could be capable of carrying on the winning ways in junior Kaitlin McCartney, who’s been second-team all-conference, and sophomore Emma Cashell, who’s been an all-conference honorable mention. Cashell had an RBI double against Hamilton, freshman Sophie Cooper had an RBI single, junior Jailyn McConnell drew a bases-loaded walk, junior Sydney Wolsky had a two-run triple and a two-run double, and freshman Makaia McEwen had a two-run single.
Greenwood had considered not returning for her senior year, but she decided to because of the chance to play with her sister, freshman Jadyn Greenwood, and for her father, assistant coach Ben Greenwood.
“I hope that this continues, this team dynamic we’ve built our four years,” she said. “Just to see the numbers increase is so exciting and girls want to come play softball and they know people are having fun and we’re winning. I feel like we have just turned this softball program around and I hope to see it continue.”
