Belle Surginer pitches for East Helena earlier this season against Stevensville. She led the Vigilantes to their first varsity win Saturday against Dillon. 

East Helena's first varsity win in softball came in dramatic fashion as Ella Pickett scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Vigilantes a 9-8 walk-off win over Dillon in East Helena Saturday.

First though, Pickett had to get on base and achieved that with a double to lead off the bottom of the seventh, with the score tied 8-8. Following a sacrifice from Kelcie Sargent, Pickett found her way home, giving East Helena its first win in Class A varsity softball. 

"I was proud of my girls today," East Helena head coach Megan Surginer said. "We fielded the bunt much better and hit when it mattered. We still have some base running mechanics to work on but overall, some great improvement."

The Vigilantes lost their first home game on Monday to Stevensville by 15, but after spotting Dillon an early run, East Helena took advantage of some errors to get three runs across in the third and added another on an RBI single by Pickett in the fourth. 

East Helena scored a few more runs thanks to a combination of hits and errors and eventually led 8-3. But the Beavers rallied to tie the score heading into the bottom of the seventh, when Pickett and East Helena manufactured the game-winning run. 

Belle Surginer was huge on the mound in the win for the Vigilantes, finishing with 15 strikeouts, while allowing just six hits and eight runs. She and Pickett both finished with two hits in the win. 

Lexi Johnston led the Beavers with two hits; Abby Johnston added a hit and two RBI in the loss. 

