BUTTE — When the Butte Central Maroons were in position to pull even or take the lead, East Helena's Belle Surginer and her favorite pitch rose to the occasion.
The junior pitcher struck out 18 over seven innings and Rilie Stephenson hit an inside-the-park home run as the Vigilantes beat the Maroons 6-3 Tuesday afternoon in Butte.
"She was placing the ball well," Vigilantes head coach Megan Surginer said. "Her rise ball was working well today which always helps."
Central head coach Chunky Thatcher said the Maroons batters knew to expect the rise ball but weren't able to lay off it.
"It looks attractive but it's not there," Thatcher said.
When the pitches were there, the Maroons too often kept their bats on their shoulders. Surginer struck out eight looking.
"Know what you want to hit, but know what's close to being a strike even if you pull and foul it off a hundred times," Thatcher said. "Be aggressive with the bats."
The Vigilantes went up 4-0 when Stephenson's inside-the-parker plated three for East Helena in the second inning. Taylor Field drew a one-out walk to start the rally and Kaitlyn McGowan reached on an error when her grounder rolled under a glove and into left field.
Central starter Hattie Mehring, who was the victim of defensive miscues in the first two innings, settled in and shut out the Vigilantes from the third to sixth innings.
"She's getting stronger and stronger," Thatcher said.
Mehring struck out eight batters in another start in place of injured senior Sofee Thatcher.
"She's stepped up, she really has," Chunky Thatcher said of Mehring.
The Maroons cut their deficit in half in the fourth inning. A dropped fly ball in right field scored Mehring, who reached on a walk and took second on a pick-off attempt that bounced off the first baseman's mitt. The error put Brooke Badovinac on third, allowing her to score easily on Renee Creekmore's grounder to third.
Central then pulled within one in the fifth inning, when a wild pitch scored Badovinac once again from third. The junior led off the inning with a line-drive single to left field and reached third on a throwing error that got past the second baseman and bounced into foul territory beyond the first base line.
Maggie Stimatz hit an infield single and reached second on another wild pitch, but was stranded by a swinging strikeout.
Kelcie Sargent's two-run double in the seventh drove in McGowan, who led off with a single to shallow left, and Stephenson, who walked.
“That’s all I ask from them I said ‘let’s get some insurance runs here and then go to work,’ and then go do work," Megan Surginer said. "They did their job.”
Both teams play next at the Frenchtown Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
