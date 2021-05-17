BILLINGS — A cold, rainy forecast later this week prompted Eastern AA schools to move their divisional softball and tennis tournaments up, Billings Public Schools activities director Mark Wahl announced the changes Monday.
Both tournaments will begin on Tuesday and end Wednesday. The Eastern AA softball tourney, played in Belgrade, was originally scheduled to go from Thursday to Friday. Eastern AA tennis, in Billings, was slated for Wednesday and Thursday before the rescheduling.
Eastern AA Divisional track and field will go on as planned from Friday to Saturday in Great Falls.
Eastern AA softball will begin with four first-round games all at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Bozeman Gallatin will face Great Falls, Billings West will play Great Falls CMR, Belgrade will go up against Billings Skyview and Billings Senior will take on Bozeman. The semifinals and loser-out games will all be played at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, and two more elimination games are scheduled for 4 p.m. that day.
The Eastern AA softball championship and consolation games are set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Those four remaining teams will qualify for the State AA tournament, which is scheduled for May 27-29 in Kalispell.
The first Eastern AA tennis matches will be played at 9 a.m. Tuesday. All boys singles, girls singles, boys doubles and girls doubles matches will take place at Pioneer Park. The State AA tennis tourney will run from May 27 to 28 in Great Falls.
