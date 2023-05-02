BUTTE — Faith Howard homered in a five-run fourth inning and tossed a complete game, allowing seven hits and just one earned run in Helena High’s 8-1 victory over Butte on Tuesday.

Howard, who lowered her season ERA to 1.61, struck out 11 Bulldogs and didn’t walk a batter to lead the Bengals to their fifth straight win.

Trailing 5-0 in the fifth, Butte strung together back-to-back two-out hits. Gracie Ferriter drove in the Bulldogs’ lone run with a double, and despite two-hit days from its lead-off and two-hole hitters, Butte dropped to 1-10 overall.

Maloree English doubled in the sixth and went 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored from atop Helena High’s lineup. Brooke Richardson added a pair of RBI with a fourth-inning two-bagger as eight of the Bengals’ nine starters collected a hit on Tuesday.

Rian Ferriter yielded six hits and five runs (two earned) in four innings in the circle.

She kept Helena High off the board, matching Howard pitch-for-pitch, through the third inning until a lead-off walk and one-out Howard long ball put the Bengals on top for good.

Howard poured in nearly 70 percent of her 120 pitches for strikes in the win.

She struck out the side in the second, worked around back-to-back two-out singles in the third and stranded runners on second and third in the seventh.

The Bengals improved to 7-1 in Western AA contests with Tuesday’s victory. They’ll now turn their focus to Saturday’s home game against Kalispell Glacier, the only team that’s beaten them thus far in 2023. Kalispell Flathead will also make the trip to Helena on Saturday.