MISSOULA — Florence is still the softball team to beat in Class B-C.
The Falcons remained undefeated against teams in their classification by cruising to a 12-1 win over Mission-Arlee-Charlo on Tuesday at Grizzly Softball Field in a rematch of last year's State B-C championship game, which the Falcons had won 10-4.
Florence tallied 11 hits in the game, which was ended after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule. The Falcons broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. They added four runs in the fourth inning to go up 8-1 and four more runs in the fifth inning.
Jaidyn Larson led Florence with three RBIs and scored one run while going 2 for 3 at the plate from the No. 2 spot in the order. Batting leadoff, Kasidy Yeoman went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a team-high four runs scored. Kolbi Wood also drove in two runs and scored once at the No. 3 batting spot.
Kylie Kovatch and Olivia Coulter both collected one RBI. Coulter and Madison Potter scored two runs apiece, while Rylee Yeoman and Autumn Sutton scored one run each.
Kovatch, a Miles Community College softball signee, limited MAC to three hits while striking out six batters in five innings pitched. The Falcons improved to 13-1 overall with the win; she's been the pitcher of record in all 14 of Florence's games this spring.
The Falcons' lone defeat was a 6-5 loss to 2021 State A champion Polson at the Frenchtown Invitational last week. They rebounded with three wins against Class A teams at the invite, beating 2021 third-place finisher Laurel, Columbia Falls and Dillon.
MAC entered Tuesday's game undefeated against Class B-C teams this season. The Bulldogs' lone loss had been to Class A Frenchtown, which is undefeated this season after finishing as the State A runner-up last year.
