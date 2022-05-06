Florence vs. Loyola softball

Florence senior Kolbi Wood, left, tags out Loyola senior Melody Van de Perre as the latter attempts to steal second base during the high school softball game between Loyola and Florence on Friday in Missoula. Florence won, 23-0, in three innings.

MISSOULA — The Florence-Carlton Falcons needed just half an inning to break things open against the hosting Missoula Loyola Breakers Friday afternoon.

The Falcons' dominance over the Class B-C softball ranks continued with a 23-0 win in three innings at the Breakers’ home field on a rainy day. Florence has now won 20 games in a row against Class B-C teams dating back to last season.

Florence poured on 13 runs in the first inning, then nine in the top of the second, all while pitcher Kylie Kovatch and her defense kept the Loyola bats and base runners off home in the shutout win.

The victory puts the Falcons' record at 13-1 overall, with their only loss coming to Class A powerhouse Polson in a tournament in Frenchtown. That loss came by just one run.

A three-run home run over the right field fence by Autumn Sutton put the exclamation mark on the second inning by putting the Falcons up 21-0 with two outs on the board. Earlier in the frame, Kolbi Wood opened the scoring with a two-run double, followed by an RBI single by Rylee Yeoman and a two-run single by Ava Philbrick a few batters later. 

Hailey Sutton got in on the home run action with a two-run shot over the left-center field fence to put Florence up 23-0 in the top of the third inning before the Falcons wrapped things up in the bottom of the inning. 

As a team, the Falcons tallied 16 hits and had two errors, led by Woods at three hits and Autumn Sutton, Philbrick, Kasidy Yeoman and Jaidyn Larson all at two. Larson also hit a homer in the top of the first. Kovatch went three innings in the circle, struck out five batters and walked two while Loyola put three balls in play off the senior pitcher.

