FARGO, N.D. — Former Great Falls CMR softball pitcher and coach Lindsey (Graham) Gustafson is one of eight athletes who have been enshrined in the North Dakota State Bison Athletic Hall of Fame.
Gustafson, an NCAA Division II all-American pitcher and outfielder with NDSU from 2001-2004, compiled a 180-38 record as a pitcher in leading the Bison to the NCAA Tournament four times, including a third-place finish in 2003. She remains NDSU's all-time leader in career strikeouts (1,019), shutouts (49), earned-run average (1.11), opponents batting average (.177) and strikeouts per seven innings (8.43).
Gustafson, who coached at CMR for 13 years (nine as head coach), was inducted into the Montana High School Association Athletes Hall of Fame in 2018.
As Lindsey Graham, she pitched the Rustlers to four state softball championships and two more in volleyball. She pitched a perfect game to give CMR is fourth consecutive state crown in 2000.
