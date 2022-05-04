MISSOULA — Maddy Stensby is glad to be back around the game of softball.
She had been away for a couple years after finishing up her playing career for the Montana Grizzlies in 2019. Then Missoula Big Sky coach Trevor Subith came looking for a pitching coach this past offseason.
The second-year skipper reached out to Griz coach Melanie Meuchel and got in touch with Stensby, who was back in her hometown of Olympia, Washington. She had gotten a remote job during the pandemic, and that allowed her to return to Missoula to be an assistant for the Eagles.
Stensby's efforts with Big Sky’s pitchers have been a boost in helping the Eagles experience their most successful season in half a decade. They’re 5-9 overall and 4-4 in Western AA play, tied for their most total wins and most conference wins since 2017, putting them in prime position to qualify for the state tournament for the first time in five years.
“My dad coached and I’ve had a bunch of great coaches, all my mentors have been great, so I think it’s good to take that role because I’ve seen it done so well consistently over my life,” she said after Big Sky’s 12-1 home win over Hellgate on Tuesday. “It’s always been a backup passion of mine. It’s something that being around the girls, they make me feel young. It’s really fun. I missed it.”
Subith has searched for pitching help since he took over the program in 2021. It’s his first softball coaching gig after a career in baseball, and one of the biggest differences between the games is the pitching: the style, the types of pitches and the usage of starters vs. bullpens.
Former Frenchtown and Ohio State pitcher Morgan Ray has provided insight to the pitchers leading up to the past two seasons. Subith was looking for a more permanent assistant to coach the pitchers throughout the season and has found what he’s been looking for with Stensby.
The Eagles have lowered their earned run average from 13.56 last year to 9.69 this season and increased their strikeout-to-walk ratio from .466 to .652 this spring. Those improvements have come with all three pitchers being sophomores, one who is in her first high school season and another who is in her first year with the Eagles.
“Her relationship with these girls is pretty sweet,” Subith said of Stensby. “As players, you got to believe in your coach, but also the coach has to believe in their players, and she does. I think that’s been part of it is understanding what works. She’s obviously young in the game, and anybody that gets into the game, the first couple years are a learning curve, but she knows how to coach. I think what’s important is she doesn’t get down on the kids.”
Stensby experienced success pitching for the Griz from 2016-19, earning first-team All-Big Sky honors and throwing the first no-hitter in program history. She appeared in 103 games and made 50 starts, posting a 3.99 ERA with 238 strikeouts. She also was a .285 hitter.
Great players don’t always become great coaches, while average players can excel in coaching because they better understand how to teach others. As a new coach not too far removed from her playing days, Stensby has had to make that transition to teaching, not doing.
Her approach is to find her pitchers’ strengths and focus on elevating that aspect of their pitching game. After that, it’s time to work on improving their weaknesses enough so they’re not glaring.
“It’s so hard because I’m so competitive,” she said of coaching. “Growing up and playing for the Griz, it was like I have the opportunity to fix it myself. With coaching, you really have to be a mentor and try and influence them to make the right decision and influence them to have grittiness, like Mel always said, and be tough on the field. That’s the toughest thing is to sit back on my heels and let them do it rather than me thinking I can take care of it.”
Big Sky’s pitchers work with Stensby four or five days a week. She puts together plans for playing long toss, pitching to live hitters and throwing bullpen sessions depending on what is needed.
That experience has benefited sophomore pitcher Annika Loewen, who used her fastball and changeup to limit Hellgate to three hits and one unearned run while striking out two and walking two in five innings. She didn’t play as a freshman and now has taken on her biggest pitching role since she started the sport when she was 10.
“I wasn’t the greatest pitcher before, and Maddy started working with me and it’s been just up from there,” she said. “She’s been really supportive of me since the beginning. She’s been pushing me to do my best and giving me just the absolute best advice to do what I need to do and it’s been working really well for me.”
Sophomore Liberty Rogers entered Tuesday’s game with the top earned run average, batting average against and strikeout-to-walk ratio on the team while throwing a fastball, changeup and curveball. She’s the team’s workhorse in the circle in her second consecutive season pitching after last having pitched in sixth grade.
Rogers took lessons with longtime area pitching coach Randy Block over the summer to refine her pitching motion and footwork. She’s working on adding a drop ball and a rise ball while continuing to learn more from Stensby about the mentality of pitching.
“She really helps us learn the mental aspect of pitching and how to read your batters and how to be able to throw the right pitch to get the best outcome,” she said. “It’s really seeing how the batters are mentally and what you think they’re going to do with it and really seeing where to put the ball so you can get them to do what you want.”
Sophomore Delaney Laird rounds out the pitching staff as the hardest thrower of the trio after transferring from Hellgate. The pitching depth is something the Eagles haven’t had in recent years and something that could benefit them come the 12-team state tournament later this month in Missoula.
Big Sky's improving defense has backed up the pitchers well while the small ball offense averages 6.5 runs per game and doesn't have to try to rally from early deficits as often as past years. On Tuesday, Sadie McGuinn collected three RBIs, Logan Bacck drove in two runs, and Jordan Whitmire and Brooke Schaffer each tallied one RBI.
The Eagles still have six regular-season games left, heading to Kalispell Glacier on Thursday and hosting Missoula Sentinel on Tuesday. Stensby has been enjoying the ride while getting her first taste of coaching the game that she had played for a long time.
“My hair would turn gray if I had to do it full time,” she said with a laugh. “I don’t know if I could do collegiate coaching, but for now, I think this is a good spot for me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.