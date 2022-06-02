BUTTE — Four Butte Bulldogs were selected for Class AA postseason honors during a coaches meeting on Wednesday night.
Senior shortstop Kodie Hoagland and freshman pitcher Ashlinn Mullaney made the Class AA all-state team and were named first team all-conference.
Junior first baseman Rian Ferriter and sophomore third baseman Kamber Leary were all-conference honorable mentions.
Hoagland led the Bulldogs with a .577 batting average, 41 hits, six doubles, two triples, 16 walks, 30 runs scored and 11 stolen bases as the leadoff hitter.
Mullaney, who started most games in the circle for the Bulldogs, was also Butte's top source of power at the plate and was elected all-state as a utility player. Her five home runs and 26 RBIs were team highs. She tied with Leary and second baseman Bryn Godbout for second on the Bulldogs with five doubles.
Mullaney hit .338 and was one of four players to play all 22 games for Butte. The other three are Hoagland, Leary and Joscelyn Cleveland.
As a pitcher, Mullaney had a team-low .488 ERA and .261 batting average against. She struck out 2.86 batters for every batter walked.
Ferriter and Leary tied for second on the team with 16 RBIs. Ferriter hit .377 with two home runs, two doubles and seven walks to just three strikeouts. Ferriter's on-base percentage of .443 was second only to Hoagland's .648 among Butte's regular starters.
Leary hit .324 with one home run and a .385 OBP.
Hoagland had 72 putouts from short for most on the team. Leary was third with 55 from the hot corner.
