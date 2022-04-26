FRENCHTOWN — Make it a perfect 10 for the Frenchtown softball team.
The Broncs improved their record to 10-0 with a win Tuesday night, but their latest victory didn’t come easy. It wasn’t expected to be a walk in the park either because they were hosting the defending State A champions in a rematch of last year’s state title, which Polson had won 9-3.
This time, Frenchtown emerged victorious. They needed extra innings to do so and pulled out a 3-2 win when Cassidy Bagnell scored the winning run in walk-off fashion.
“Great softball game,” Frenchtown coach Eli Field said. “We competed at the plate all night long. I felt like we made life tough on their pitcher. She did a really good job. We hit some balls really well. They hit some balls well. Both teams made amazing defensive plays.”
Bagnell reached base in the bottom of the eighth inning on a one-out single, stole second base and advanced to third on Sadie Smith’s groundout. She scored during the next at-bat when an 0-2 pitch to Alexis Godin went wide and rolled away from the catcher.
Bagnell finished 2 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored. Her first run put Frenchtown up 1-0 when she and Smith led off the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back doubles.
Polson scored both of its runs in the third inning when Nikki Kendall smacked a two-run double off the fence in left field, driving in Anna Vert and Katelyn Druyvestein. Godin tied the game 2-2 with a solo home run over the scoreboard in center field in the fourth inning.
Smith held Polson to four hits and two walks in eight innings while striking out six batters. She had pitched the Broncs to the state title game last year but was unable to throw in the championship contest after she took a pitch off her hand in the prior game.
Druyvestein limited Frenchtown to five hits and one walk in 7 2/3 innings while striking out five. Her pitching was a major force in the Pirates’ title run last year, but they’ve needed to replace five key senior hitters in their lineup this year.
Polson dropped to 6-2 with the non-conference loss. Its first loss came on Friday, 14-4 against conference foe Columbia Falls.
The Broncs, who play in the Southwest A, and Pirates, who play in the Northwest A, aren’t scheduled to face each other again in the regular season. If they meet up for another round, it’ll be at the state tournament in May in Hamilton.
“I’m feeling good for our kids to walk away with the win but also understanding at some point we’re going to see these guys again,” Field said. “It was a 50-50 game.”
