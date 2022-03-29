GREAT FALLS — From start to finish, the Class AA softball season is going to look and feel quite a bit different this spring.
For at least the past decade, the state’s biggest schools have started their seasons at Multi-Sports Complex at the Great Falls Jamboree, where 16 schools would play four games apiece at the eight-field facility.
Those “games” would last five innings or one hour — whichever came first — and they wouldn’t count in season standings. But the one-day marathon event gave schools from Eastern AA and Western AA an opportunity to see opponents they might not see for the rest of the season.
The traditional Jamboree concept has been replaced this season by the East-West Crossover Tournament, set for April 30 at Multi-Sports. All 16 Class AA teams will gather for seven-inning doubleheaders against schools from the opposite division. The results won’t count in division standings but will count for overall seeding purposes.
“We just felt it was fairer to have the schools meet in the middle of the season to show how they matched up against similar teams,” said Mike Henneberg, athletic director for the Great Falls schools. “The No. 1 teams from each division will play twice against each other, right down to No. 7 and No. 8. At least all the schools will get to play somebody from the other division without having to travel all over the state.”
The AA softball season will also end with a new look. For the past 10 years or so, the teams have played best-of-three elimination series to decide which four schools from Eastern AA and Western AA would advance to an eight-team state tournament. This year, the coaches and school administrators decided to go with a 12-team state tournament, with the top six schools from each division qualifying for the state event, to be played May 26-28 in Missoula. The top two teams from each division will receive first-round byes.
All 16 Class AA varsity programs will play 14 conference games plus six non-league games, in addition to the two contests at the East-West Crossover, for a total of 22 games before the state meet. But the schools’ junior varsity programs won’t be as active, thanks to a rules change adopted recently by the Montana High School Association.
A complaint was filed by a Butte parent who objected to the longstanding AA practice of playing JV and varsity games at the same time. The MHSA executive board voted that the games should start at different times.
“The board felt that softball should be the same as basketball and volleyball, where kids could play both JV and varsity the same day,” Henneberg said. “It’s going to have an impact on schedules and travel, because we can’t spend all day playing games.”
The change will begin Thursday afternoon for Great Falls and Great Falls CMR when they play host to the Kalispell schools, Kalispell Flathead and Kalispell Glacier. Instead of the old format of starting both varsity and JV games at 3 and 5 p.m., the new format calls for one school to play games at 1 and 3 and the other school playing games at 3 and 5.
When the GFH and CMR varsity teams travel to Helena next week to face Capital High and Helena High, the JV teams won’t be on the bus. Instead, they’ll wait until Crossover week to play the Helena junior varsity squads.
“We’ve got a good varsity schedule and a pretty good JV schedule with 18 games,” Henneberg said.
The MHSA decision will force the Electric City schools to add an overnight trip when they go to Billings, which will increase travel costs and involve more lost school time. In past years, the Bison and Rustlers could play a pair of varsity and JV doubleheaders the same day in the Magic City and still drive home the same night.
